ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Spin

Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom

“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

When Will Spirit Halloween Open In Western New York?

Halloween seems to be sweeping every retail store across Buffalo, but we are all waiting for one particular store to open up for the season. And that store is none other than Spirit Halloween. Look, I realize we are not even sending the kids back to school yet, but some...
Power 93.7 WBLK

See Fireworks Every Night In Hamburg, New York

The summer is winding down in Western New York. But before the kids get back to school and we break out the hoodies and football parties, there are some great events that are still to come! One of them is underway in the Southtowns. The 182nd Erie County Fair is...
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!

(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

The Stadium Tour 2022 Brings 80’s Rock to Buffalo

On Wednesday, August 10th, The Stadium Tour 2022 made a stop at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This tour was delayed for two years due to Covid. It features Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard as the headliners, who rotate as the main acts each night, and Def Leppard was the headliner for this show. Poison, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were direct support, and Classless Act was the opening band.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Movies#The Movies#North Park
jazzbuffalo.org

Charles Reedy, Long Time Figure in Jazz Scene Has Died

One of the long-time figures in the jazz scene in Buffalo has died after a brief illness related to an aneurysm. Charles Reedy became a central figure over many decades performing in various groups and participating as a member of the historic Colored Musician Club. Respected and admired by many,...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Crazy Good Eatz – Artisan Soup Restaurant

Shetice Jackson has been a chef her entire life. She cooked throughout high school, and then she attended Emerson Vocational High School for Culinary Arts, where she graduated first in her class. From there, she graduated from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Her experience includes being a sous chef for a number of restaurants, working for Emeril Lagasse at the MGM Grand Hotel, and earning her bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from SUNY Buffalo State. She also did an 8-year stint as chef-instructor of Campus House – a teaching laboratory – on the grounds of SUNY Buffalo State.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Piers Morgan Stops In Alden, New York [PHOTO]

When you live in a small town it sure is exciting when a celebrity comes in for a visit. Alden, New York may be one of the last places you would ever think of seeing a major, international celebrity. But, it just happened and the town is still buzzing about it.
ALDEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
spectrumlocalnews.com

Crowds gather for ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Reawaken America Tour is underway in Batavia on Friday. The conservative rally includes speeches from General Michael Flynn, Eric Trump and Roger Stone, among others. "We're gonna get an earful and a heartful," said one man outside the event. "So, looking forward to all of...
96.1 The Breeze

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy