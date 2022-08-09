Read full article on original website
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOOD
Kent County road crews discover Mastodon bones
Kent County road crews discovered prehistoric bones this week while digging along 22 Mile Road. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
WOOD
Kzoo Co. water rescue crews hope education will save lives
The Kalamazoo County dive team held a training Wednesday night with firefighters from the Portage Department of Public Safety. (Aug. 10, 2022)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
FBI: No danger after hazardous materials found in home
The FBI is investigating after finding hazardous materials in a home in a Kalamazoo neighborhood. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Sheriff’s office held dive, water rescue training in red flag conditions
Allegan County Sheriff’s Office held its monthly dive and water rescue training Thursday. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
WOOD
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before. (Aug. 12, 2022)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Acoustic devices installed at Holland State Park to study rip currents
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed two underwater acoustic devices last month to study rip currents and wave patterns along the north side of the Holland State Park breakwater. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
Grandfather charged in deadly GR accidental shooting
The grandfather of the teenager who allegedly accidentally shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in Grand Rapids’ West Grand neighborhood earlier this year is facing charges, according to the county prosecutor. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
Family mourns woman killed by driver: 'Why would someone do that?'
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Major road to close Wednesday in downtown Grand Rapids
A major road in downtown Grand Rapids will close on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and remain closed through Aug. 21. (Aug. 10, 2022)
WOOD
Priority Health opens new fitness court in Grand Rapids
Priority Health opens new fitness court in Grand …. Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman …. Ask Ellen: If lightning hits the lake, are people …. Grandfather charged in deadly GR accidental shooting. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 081122. Beach and Boating forecast:...
WOOD
Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
WOOD
Rotary BBQ in Comstock Park Today
As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 2 or 3 BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Today (Thu.) is the 2nd and last BBQ of the year. The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work...
WOOD
Kalamazoo hosting summit to get young people's input
The city of Kalamazoo wants to find out what the future looks like through the eyes of the residents who will live it. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Millions in new grants announced for MI Reconnect Program
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist was at Grand Rapids Community College Thursday to announce billions of dollars in additional funding for the Michigan Reconnect program. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
Ottawa Co. seeing increase in shiga toxin E. coli cases
The Ottawa County Health Department is warning about an E. coli outbreak in the community. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a cuddly cat and a smart dog. Salt is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. The shelter said she was not adjusting well to living in the busy shelter cattery so she was moved to her own suite: the shelter’s veterinarian’s office.
Comments / 0