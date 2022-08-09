Read full article on original website
Harrison Bader pens emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals
Just a week after a shocking trade to the New York Yankees, Harrison Bader penned an emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees sent shockwaves throughout baseball. No one expected Bader, one of the best center fielders in baseball, to be on the move, let alone available in trade talks before the Aug. 2 deadline.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols hitting fifth in St. Louis' Wednesday lineup versus Colorado
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will operate first base at Coors Field after Paul Goldschmidt was named Wednesday's designated hitter and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Kyle Freeland, our models project Pujols...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols out of Cardinals Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, Nolan Arenado was named Thursday's designated hitter, and Brendan Donovan was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 148...
FOX Sports
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals' five-run first...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman hitting sixth for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Edman will operate second base after Nolan Gorman was given a breather versus their division competitors. numberFire's models project Edman to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,300.
FOX Sports
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman sitting on Wednesday night
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Gorman will take a break after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Wednesday's starting designated hitter and Albert Pujols was positioned at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 135 batted balls this season, Gorman...
FOX Sports
Royals host the Dodgers to begin 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (77-33, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (13-1, 2.30 ERA, .89 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -233, Royals +190; over/under is...
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies might have to play without two of their stars for the time being. Kyle Schwarber left the Phils’ home contest against the Miami Marlins midway through it after seemingly suffering an injury. Schwarber drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning but was immediately pinch-ran for by Brandon Marsh. He […] The post Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Matt Carpenter Revealed The Latest On His Injury
Matt Carpenter‘s bounce-back season with the New York Yankees hit a snag on Monday night when he fouled a pitch off of his foot, which caused a fracture. Carpenter is expected to be out 6-8 weeks as he recovers from the injury. After his tenure with the St. Louis...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols taking over designated hitting duties for St. Louis on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will start at designated hitter after Nolan Arenado was positioned at third base and Brendan Donovan was rested versus Brewers' lefty Eric Lauer. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.4 FanDuel points...
FOX Sports
Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (61-52, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (49-62, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Rangers: Josh Sborz (0-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home...
FOX Sports
Cardinals open 3-game series against the Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers (60-50, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-50, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (8-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Brewers +139; over/under is 8...
