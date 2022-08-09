Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard dismissed the controversial “rock is dead” discussion and looked back at the grunge movement’s detrimental effect on metal. In a recent interview with Vinyl Writer Music, he was asked what he thought of the conversation that’s been circling for years since Kiss member Gene Simmons claimed the rock genre was over. "I mean, who knows, and who cares?" Gossard laughed. "Honestly, Pearl Jam is playing shows and we’re having fun, so whatever it is that we’re doing, we’re having a good time, and our fans seem to be having a good time, too. ... I love the open-endedness of rock music because there is no defining quality to rock music. It’s about multiple people playing music together, with whatever instruments it is that they choose to play."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO