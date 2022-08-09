ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
How ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Aims to Debunk the Band’s Myth

Whether or not you believe the Rolling Stones are the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band, one thing is for certain: They changed the face of popular music. Among Mick Jagger's jaw-dropping moves, Keith Richards' down-and-dirty guitar playing, Ronnie Wood's multi-instrumental talent and the late Charlie Watts' deceptively sophisticated style of drumming, the Stones have been "turning people on for 60 years," as Richards' puts it in a trailer for a new four-part series from Epix.
Mo Ostin, Longtime Warner Bros. Records Head, Dead at 95

Mo Ostin, the hugely influential music executive who helmed Warner Bros. Records for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 95. Born Morris Meyer Ostrofsky in 1927, the future music mogul spent his early childhood in New York, before he and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1941. In 1953, after studying economics at UCLA, he landed a job at Verve Records working in the finance department. Seven years later, following a failed attempt to purchase Verve, legendary singer Frank Sinatra launched his own label, Reprise, and poached Ostin to run it. In 1963, Reprise was purchased by Warner Bros.
35 Years Ago: Fleetwood Mac Scores Last Top 10 Hit With ‘Little Lies’

The mid-'80s were both the best and the worst of times for Fleetwood Mac. Mirage yielded a handful of hits — "Hold Me" and "Gypsy" cracked the Top 20 in 1982 — and a short American tour was completed the same year with little commotion. During a subsequent hiatus, Lindsey Buckingham released another solo album (1984's Go Insane), Stevie Nicks put out another two (1983's The Wild Heart and 1985's Rock a Little) and Christine McVie issued her self-titled solo effort in 1984. Each was generally well received.
Ringo Starr Announces New Four-Song ‘EP3′

Ringo Starr has announced EP3, a new four-song collection featuring a host of collaborators, to be released on Sept. 16. You can see the track listing below and preorder the EP now. It will be available digitally and on CD on Sept. 16, and on 10-inch vinyl and limited-edition translucent royal blue cassette on Nov. 18.
Stone Gossard on ‘Rock Is Dead': ‘Who Knows and Who Cares?’

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard dismissed the controversial “rock is dead” discussion and looked back at the grunge movement’s detrimental effect on metal. In a recent interview with Vinyl Writer Music, he was asked what he thought of the conversation that’s been circling for years since Kiss member Gene Simmons claimed the rock genre was over. "I mean, who knows, and who cares?" Gossard laughed. "Honestly, Pearl Jam is playing shows and we’re having fun, so whatever it is that we’re doing, we’re having a good time, and our fans seem to be having a good time, too. ... I love the open-endedness of rock music because there is no defining quality to rock music. It’s about multiple people playing music together, with whatever instruments it is that they choose to play."
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Accused of Stealing Lyrics on New Album

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from an incarcerated man on their new collaborative album, 18. The lyrics to the duo's new song "Sad Motherfuckin' Parade" were allegedly lifted from "Hobo Ben," an old toast — or form of Black folk poetry — delivered by the late Slim Wilson, a gambler, pimp, robber and murderer, Rolling Stone reports. While he was doing time in Missouri State Penitentiary for armed robbery in 1964, Wilson met folklorist Bruce Jackson, who featured the convict's work in his 1974 book about toasts titled Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me and a 1976 album of the same name.
