Popculture
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed
The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
How ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Aims to Debunk the Band’s Myth
Whether or not you believe the Rolling Stones are the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band, one thing is for certain: They changed the face of popular music. Among Mick Jagger's jaw-dropping moves, Keith Richards' down-and-dirty guitar playing, Ronnie Wood's multi-instrumental talent and the late Charlie Watts' deceptively sophisticated style of drumming, the Stones have been "turning people on for 60 years," as Richards' puts it in a trailer for a new four-part series from Epix.
Mo Ostin, Longtime Warner Bros. Records Head, Dead at 95
Mo Ostin, the hugely influential music executive who helmed Warner Bros. Records for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 95. Born Morris Meyer Ostrofsky in 1927, the future music mogul spent his early childhood in New York, before he and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1941. In 1953, after studying economics at UCLA, he landed a job at Verve Records working in the finance department. Seven years later, following a failed attempt to purchase Verve, legendary singer Frank Sinatra launched his own label, Reprise, and poached Ostin to run it. In 1963, Reprise was purchased by Warner Bros.
35 Years Ago: Fleetwood Mac Scores Last Top 10 Hit With ‘Little Lies’
The mid-'80s were both the best and the worst of times for Fleetwood Mac. Mirage yielded a handful of hits — "Hold Me" and "Gypsy" cracked the Top 20 in 1982 — and a short American tour was completed the same year with little commotion. During a subsequent hiatus, Lindsey Buckingham released another solo album (1984's Go Insane), Stevie Nicks put out another two (1983's The Wild Heart and 1985's Rock a Little) and Christine McVie issued her self-titled solo effort in 1984. Each was generally well received.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Ringo Starr Announces New Four-Song ‘EP3′
Ringo Starr has announced EP3, a new four-song collection featuring a host of collaborators, to be released on Sept. 16. You can see the track listing below and preorder the EP now. It will be available digitally and on CD on Sept. 16, and on 10-inch vinyl and limited-edition translucent royal blue cassette on Nov. 18.
Toto’s David Paich Says Solo Album Release Is ‘Definitely Scary’
Toto’s David Paich admitted it was "scary" to be releasing his debut solo album. Forgotten Toys arrives on Aug. 19 and features contributions from bandmates Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams. It comes 40 years after he wrote Toto's signature track "Africa." "Honestly, it's pretty intimidating to have my name...
40 Years Ago: ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Soundtrack Ushers in the ’80s
Fast Times at Ridgemont High is considered one of the greatest movies of the '80s. That's in large part because of a soundtrack which mixed of newer bands (the Go-Go's, The Ravyns, Oingo Boingo, Quarterflash) and superstars (Stevie Nicks, Donna Summer, Jackson Browne, multiple members of the Eagles). The musical...
Stone Gossard on ‘Rock Is Dead': ‘Who Knows and Who Cares?’
Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard dismissed the controversial “rock is dead” discussion and looked back at the grunge movement’s detrimental effect on metal. In a recent interview with Vinyl Writer Music, he was asked what he thought of the conversation that’s been circling for years since Kiss member Gene Simmons claimed the rock genre was over. "I mean, who knows, and who cares?" Gossard laughed. "Honestly, Pearl Jam is playing shows and we’re having fun, so whatever it is that we’re doing, we’re having a good time, and our fans seem to be having a good time, too. ... I love the open-endedness of rock music because there is no defining quality to rock music. It’s about multiple people playing music together, with whatever instruments it is that they choose to play."
20 Years Ago: Bruce Springsteen Gets the Band Back Together on ‘The Rising’
In late 1989, when Bruce Springsteen broke up the E Street Band, more than five years had passed since their last album. The bandleader put out Tunnel of Love in 1987, but only a few members of his longtime group backed him on that reflective album. Even fewer helped out...
40 Years Ago: Peter Frampton’s Poppy ‘The Art of Control’ Flops
Ironically, Peter Frampton had little input in conceiving and crafting an album titled The Art of Control. Released on Aug. 3, 1982, Frampton's eighth album found A&M Records pushing for a more commercial, radio-friendly sound that could not have been further from his blues-rock roots – not to mention his previous few albums.
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Accused of Stealing Lyrics on New Album
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from an incarcerated man on their new collaborative album, 18. The lyrics to the duo's new song "Sad Motherfuckin' Parade" were allegedly lifted from "Hobo Ben," an old toast — or form of Black folk poetry — delivered by the late Slim Wilson, a gambler, pimp, robber and murderer, Rolling Stone reports. While he was doing time in Missouri State Penitentiary for armed robbery in 1964, Wilson met folklorist Bruce Jackson, who featured the convict's work in his 1974 book about toasts titled Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me and a 1976 album of the same name.
When Iggy Pop Refused to Stop Show Despite Bomb Warning
Blondie drummer Clem Burke looked back at the "chaos" of touring as a member of Iggy Pop’s band in the 1980s and recalled a specific moment when the singer refused to stop a show despite having been told of a bomb threat. In a recent interview with Spin, Burke...
Julian Lennon Says ‘Get Back’ Helped Him Appreciate His Dad Again
Julian Lennon revealed he’d watched Peter Jackson’s in-depth Beatles documentary Get Back, admitting the film helped him “appreciate” his father again. Released in 2021, Jackson’s film featured more than six hours of unseen footage, chronicling the Beatles during the occasionally contentious sessions for Let It Be.
Lemmy Kilmister’s Favorite Ozzy Osbourne Album Was No Surprise
Ozzy Osbourne says his long-time friendship with Lemmy Kilmister was marked by brutal honesty – about work and life. That friendship played out professionally on 1991's. , which saw Kilmister collaborating on four tracks – including "Mama, I'm Coming Home," Osbourne's only Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. But they also saw each other socially, right up until the Motorhead legend succumbed to a variety of maladies including prostate cancer on Dec. 28, 2015 – just four days after his 70th birthday.
John Lennon’s Bitter 1971 Letter to Paul McCartney Up for Auction
A typed message from John Lennon to Paul McCartney is currently up for auction, but its content is far from harmonious. Lennon sent the November 1971 letter after Melody Maker published an interview in which McCartney complained about on-going negotiations to finally end Beatles' business dealings. "I just want the...
