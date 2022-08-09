ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

State releases list of jobs in high demand through 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The latest projections have been released for students and people looking for jobs in Michigan. The state determined some of the best career options that will be in high demand through 2030. “The data compiled in these lists are invaluable to students and jobseekers...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

MIOCA spreads awareness for ovarian cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MIOCA is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the mission of saving lives by promoting the early detection of ovarian cancer and improved treatment outcomes. Unfortunately there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer so spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms is the best tool. MIOCA is hosting their 10th Annual Shake Your Teal Feathers event on August 21st at Millenium Meadows Park to bring the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who have died and to educate in order to save lives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 081022

Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s across West Michigan. Slight scattered showers Wednesday night, but by tomorrow morning they’ll be tracking out of the area. (Aug. 10, 2022)
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy