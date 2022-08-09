GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MIOCA is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the mission of saving lives by promoting the early detection of ovarian cancer and improved treatment outcomes. Unfortunately there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer so spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms is the best tool. MIOCA is hosting their 10th Annual Shake Your Teal Feathers event on August 21st at Millenium Meadows Park to bring the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who have died and to educate in order to save lives.

