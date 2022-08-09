Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
WOOD
Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
WOOD
Oaks of Rockford could be your perfect next home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Today we have Jill from Oaks of Rockford along with two residents, Roger & Rita, to talk about what it’s like living there!
WOOD
Check out a Latin dance class tomorrow night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to learn a new skill or get creative for a date night out, we have a great idea for you! Social Dance Studio is a local, family-owned dance studio that specializes in a variety of different dance instruction classes and tomorrow night, they’re hosting Latin Night at the Grand! Michael joins us to tell us more!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
USTA Quarterfinals
Quarterfinal matches in the 18's bracket in the USTA championships in Kalamazoo. The winner gets an automatic bid to play in the U.S. Open. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Millions in new grants announced for MI Reconnect Program
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist was at Grand Rapids Community College Thursday to announce billions of dollars in additional funding for the Michigan Reconnect program. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
Kent County road crews discover Mastodon bones
Kent County road crews discovered prehistoric bones this week while digging along 22 Mile Road. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
WOOD
Kalamazoo hosting summit to get young people's input
The city of Kalamazoo wants to find out what the future looks like through the eyes of the residents who will live it. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Now open: Küsterer Brauhaus brings German beer hall experience back to GR
More than two years after plans for a new German beer hall were announced, Küsterer Brauhaus is now open on Grand Rapids’ West Side. (Aug. 10, 2022)
WOOD
Celebrate & support GR parks tonight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is home to so many beautiful parks and green spaces and each year, we get the chance to celebrate and help support them! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting its 11th Annual Green Gala tonight at Richmond Park and Stacy joins us today to talk about it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
WOOD
MIOCA spreads awareness for ovarian cancer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MIOCA is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the mission of saving lives by promoting the early detection of ovarian cancer and improved treatment outcomes. Unfortunately there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer so spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms is the best tool. MIOCA is hosting their 10th Annual Shake Your Teal Feathers event on August 21st at Millenium Meadows Park to bring the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who have died and to educate in order to save lives.
WOOD
How to help your kids adjust to the upcoming school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before we know it, the kids will be heading back to school. It can be a big adjustment for children as they shift back into the school year and their routines. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today...
WOOD
Fueling The Momentum In Youth Career Development
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Fifth Third Bank understands the importance of supporting the community and creating relationships with future generations. They teamed up with the Mosaic Film Experience to create the Momentum Film Challenge. This challenge, open to high school and college students, was to create a unique short film using the popular social media platform TikTok. The prize was a $530 dollar check and career day with Fifth Third Bank. The theme of the contest was what money means to me, the required prop was any form of currency, and the saying was “momentum”. These short films were 2 to 3 minutes long and were only edited on a mobile device through TikTok.
WOOD
Learn about & sample tequila this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people don’t realize that there’s actually a fine art to tequila. This weekend, you have a chance to learn about its history, sample brands and learn about different types of tequila cocktails at the Grand Rapids Tequila Fest. Explore over 35...
WOOD
Major road to close Wednesday in downtown Grand Rapids
A major road in downtown Grand Rapids will close on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and remain closed through Aug. 21. (Aug. 10, 2022)
WOOD
Creating Magical Memories At Summer Camp
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-When we look back upon our childhood, many of us have fond memories of Summer Camp. Long days in the sun, making friends and learning new experiences. While there are many to choose from, one that stands out is the Summer Magic Program in Newaygo. Put on by the Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, this camp focusses on learning and inclusiveness. This year the kids at the camp had a special visitor. The Van Andel Institute brought their educational program to the camp, titled Curiosity on Wheels. This program focusses on water stem activities to help these kids become engaged in their learning. The focus of the camp is to help these children build a love for learning that hopefully will grow as they continue to develop.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a cuddly cat and a smart dog. Salt is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. The shelter said she was not adjusting well to living in the busy shelter cattery so she was moved to her own suite: the shelter’s veterinarian’s office.
Comments / 0