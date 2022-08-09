GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-When we look back upon our childhood, many of us have fond memories of Summer Camp. Long days in the sun, making friends and learning new experiences. While there are many to choose from, one that stands out is the Summer Magic Program in Newaygo. Put on by the Newaygo County Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect, this camp focusses on learning and inclusiveness. This year the kids at the camp had a special visitor. The Van Andel Institute brought their educational program to the camp, titled Curiosity on Wheels. This program focusses on water stem activities to help these kids become engaged in their learning. The focus of the camp is to help these children build a love for learning that hopefully will grow as they continue to develop.

