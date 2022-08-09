Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
wtoc.com
No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
WJCL
Rincon PD hosting Citizen Police Academy
RINCON, Ga. — The Rincon Police Department is currently accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy. The 10-week course is taught by members of the Rincon PD and begins on September 13. The Citizen Police Academy is free and open to the public and meetings will be held on...
wtoc.com
Chatham County begins severance negotiations with suspended county manager
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said Friday that the county has begun severance negotiations with the suspended county manager. County Manager Lee Smith was suspended with pay in July. After an executive session with commissioners and staff that was closed to the public, Chairman Chester...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SPD searching for missing 14-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Dezreon Royal, 14, was last seen on Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Royal is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light jeans, white Air Force Ones and a […]
wtoc.com
City of Hagan adjusting after rash of resignations
HAGAN, Ga. (WTOC) - Hagan city leaders are racing to fill some key positions after a slew of resignations. Officials there say the mayor, city clerk and a councilmember have all recently left the job. City of Hagan officials say that they’ve had resignations and position turnovers before but never...
Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
Parker’s offers $5k for info leading to arrest in deadly Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting outside one of its gas stations. Myles Bright was shot and killed on July 25 at the Parker’s gas station on Victory Drive. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the 28-year-old was shot and killed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs under the name, “NH Skilo,” is […]
Man faces nearly 8 years in prison for trying to smuggle guns through Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi man living in the Peach State is headed to prison for trying to smuggle guns through the port of Savannah. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Nihad Al Jabari tried to ship six rifles and three handguns in August 2020. Authorities found the guns hidden in a shipping container for spare auto parts. […]
wtoc.com
Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
WTGS
Beaufort Police Dept. investigating shots fired incident
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident they responded to around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Officers responded to the area of Carteret Street and Port Republic Street in response to reports of shots being fired. Witnesses told police the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
Georgia rapper admits COVID-19 relief fraud, drug possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Chatham County man could face up to nearly three decades in in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds intended for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed illegal drugs. STORY: Illegal rooftop pool filled with 60 tons of water discovered on Brooklyn building, officials say.
wtoc.com
State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. back open after incident
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All roads are back open according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall. Police say it will be...
WJCL
Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
wtoc.com
New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
WJCL
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water.
Comments / 1