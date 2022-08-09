ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rincon PD hosting Citizen Police Academy

RINCON, Ga. — The Rincon Police Department is currently accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy. The 10-week course is taught by members of the Rincon PD and begins on September 13. The Citizen Police Academy is free and open to the public and meetings will be held on...
RINCON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Dezreon Royal, 14, was last seen on Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Royal is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light jeans, white Air Force Ones and a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hagan adjusting after rash of resignations

HAGAN, Ga. (WTOC) - Hagan city leaders are racing to fill some key positions after a slew of resignations. Officials there say the mayor, city clerk and a councilmember have all recently left the job. City of Hagan officials say that they’ve had resignations and position turnovers before but never...
HAGAN, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man faces life in prison for day-long robbery spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long armed robbery spree. Anthony Franzel Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, pled guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Guns#St Leo S College#The Savannah City Council
WSAV News 3

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs under the name, “NH Skilo,” is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Parker’s offering $5,000 reward in July Homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the July 25 shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old, Savannah police say. Myles Bright was shot around 1:30 a.m. outside of the Parker’s gas station in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Beaufort Police Dept. investigating shots fired incident

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident they responded to around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Officers responded to the area of Carteret Street and Port Republic Street in response to reports of shots being fired. Witnesses told police the...
BEAUFORT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
wtoc.com

State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. back open after incident

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All roads are back open according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall. Police say it will be...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy