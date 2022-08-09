ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

By Sian Cain and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UW25_0h9t6mSS00
Actor Ezra Miller Photograph: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of alleged incidents involving the embattled star of The Flash.

In a police report published on Monday, Vermont state police said they had responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on 1 May and alleged several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners were not present. After police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses, Miller was located and charged shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The police report said Miller was issued a citation to appear for arraignment in Vermont superior court on 26 September.

The felony charge adds to Miller’s mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behaviour. The 29-year-old actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in March , then second-degree assault less than a month later .

Related: Ezra Miller: ‘chokehold’ accuser breaks silence as another woman claims ‘harassment’

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, also earlier this year filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor in court of holding sway over their child through “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs”. Tokata Iron Eyes recently told Insider that those allegations were false.

Attorneys for Miller didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the Vermont felony charge or the protection order related to Tokata Iron Eyes.

In July, two women who had separately accused Miller of threatening behaviour spoke to Variety. One woman, who accused Miller of putting her in a chokehold and throwing her to the ground outside a bar in Iceland in 2020, said: “I think, ‘It’s just fun and games’ – but then it wasn’t. All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight.” The woman blamed Miller’s friends rather than the actor personally for escalating the altercation.

The other woman accused the actor of harassing her and “seemingly” attempting to break down her apartment door in Berlin in early 2022, according to the report. Miller has declined to comment on the allegations published in Variety.

After appearing in several films for Warner Bros and DC Films as the Flash, Miller is set to star in the upcoming standalone film The Flash, due out in June 2023.

Related: Kevin Smith: ‘It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie

Warner Bros has been criticised for remaining committed to the film after reports of Miller’s alleged behaviour emerged. Public criticism intensified last week when the studio announced it was axing the nearly completed Batgirl film , but not The Flash.

David Zaslav, the chief executive of Warner Bros Discovery, referenced The Flash in an earnings report last week.

“We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them,” Zaslav said. “We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

Representatives for Warner Bros did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Berlin, VT
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Ezra Miller
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vermont State Police#Attorneys#Tokata Iron Eyes#Native American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Alec Baldwin: 'Disturbing' Footage Left Behind After 'Rust' Tragedy Revealed

Alec Baldwin's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left a crew member dead is being explored in a gripping new television special, Radar can confirm. It dives into his numerous film roles, but also personal relationships and controversies, including the accidental killing of Halyna Hutchins on the Western set last October.Baldwin made headlines after misfiring a prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. "The cameras were rolling at the time this happened. The footage is disturbing," Emily Jashinsky, a reporter for The Federalist, said in a clip from the Fox Nation special obtained by RadarOnline.com."Yes,...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
The Guardian

The Guardian

399K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy