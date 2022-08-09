Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Northglenn Marketplace, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at Northglenn Marketplace (10578 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80234) and the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109) on Saturday, August 20th from 8am to 12pm.

NORTHGLENN, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO