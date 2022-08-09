ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Warm, dry for Wednesday, Thursday

The end of the workweek is warm and dry before some moisture returns for the weekend. Dave Fraser forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next week

Friday was another hot day in Denver with sunny skies and dry conditions. Jessica Lebel forecasts.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Union Station

When you think of Denver, one of the first places you might picture is Union Station. GDC’s Spencer Thomas takes us for a tour.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – August 20th

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Northglenn Marketplace, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at Northglenn Marketplace (10578 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80234) and the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109) on Saturday, August 20th from 8am to 12pm.
NORTHGLENN, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
KDVR.com

Arvada vegetation fire

The fire is now 100% contained as authorities lift evacuations.
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

Demand for tutors is surging

A new school year brings new opportunities for tutors to get a side gig while helping kids.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Jeffco schools back next week

Jefferson County Public Schools is getting ready to welcome back students next Tuesday. Lisa D'Souza reports.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Officers and first responders involved in McClain death in court

The five officers and first responders involved in Elijah McClain's death are in court today.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Affordable Arts Festival – August 28th

What: 2022 Affordable Arts Festival presented by Ent Credit Union. Where: Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120. Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union!. Over 160 artists from around the...
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

Good Samaritans tried to help in deadly crash

A crash near South Buckley Road and Arkansas Place killed a man and hurt a toddler. Greg Nieto reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

5280 Magazine- Rare Diseases Issue

Approximately 30 million Americans suffer from rare diseases that are often difficult to diagnose and just as challenging to treat. The University of Colorado Anschutz Campus might begin to change the way these patients experience modern medicine. Check it out in the August Issue of 5280 Magazine.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Karma, Luck and Psychic

Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police: Road rage incident leads to stabbing

An alleged road rage incident led to a man being stabbed in the middle of the road Thursday night. Ashley Michels reports.
DENVER, CO

