Franklin County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated

(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

BHS students show creativity painting parking lot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11 and 12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Crime & Safety
WDBJ7.com

Suspect on the loose in Craig Co.

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a wanted suspect in the area of Route 42 and Route 630. Deputies say the suspect is on foot. They warn anyone in the area to be alert and if you see...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and two children were taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning. One of the children has been released. Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd. A man was driving an...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Giles Technology Center students build eighth house for Habitat For Humanity

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Not many students get to say they’ve built a house by the time they’ve graduated high school. “Going to classes in the morning over at the high school is great, but knowing that you get to come after lunch and build a house,” Giles Technology Center Graduate Aidan Miller said. “I mean, that’s awesome.”
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody and roads were reopened Friday morning after an overnight standoff in Roanoke. Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 they responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Elm Ave SW for a report of shots fired. Police say...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg wants help for the Hand-In-Hand playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hand-In-Hand wooden playground was built by community volunteers in 1992, and after 30 years, is ready to be refreshed and brought up to currently safety standards. Leathers & Associates, the same company that helped design the original playground, will once again be working with the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect still at large after leading South Boston pursuit in stolen car

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is on the run after leading South Boston Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on South Central Avenue Friday afternoon. Officers with the South Boston Police Department tried to make a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m., but instead of stopping investigators said the silver Kia vehicle drove off.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to a series of arsons in Lynchburg has been sentenced. Brennan Thornhill’s plea came in court March 9. The Lynchburg man had been charged with maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, as well as arson involving a vehicle.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Number of homeless students expected to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
ROANOKE, VA

