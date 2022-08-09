Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools received $20,000 in school supply donations on Friday. ALCOVA Mortgage Company in Roanoke raised the money in partnership with downtown businesses. Employees spent Friday packing the school bus parked in the middle of Market Square. ALCOVA filled the bus full of pencils,...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office happy to increase safety in schools with new SRO grant
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, school resource officers will be in elementary schools in Franklin County. The Franklin County School Board announced the grant at its monthly meeting Monday. “About four years ago, the state provided a grant around $35 million toward a lot of issues,...
WDBJ7.com
Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated
(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
WDBJ7.com
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11 and 12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. All the squad’s members are on suspension. Officials have not filed any charges. In a statement, Roanoke County’s public information...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect on the loose in Craig Co.
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a wanted suspect in the area of Route 42 and Route 630. Deputies say the suspect is on foot. They warn anyone in the area to be alert and if you see...
WDBJ7.com
MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County School Board approves return of hybrid transportation/nutrition associate position
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many school systems, Roanoke County Public Schools has positions it is trying to fill, especially when it comes to transportation and nutrition. “As you’re aware, we have struggled and we continue to struggle to fill our open positions for bus drivers, bus aides and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
WDBJ7.com
“We were all trapped in”; residents speak out after downtown Roanoke shooting standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police released the name of the man involved in a standoff and shooting with officers in downtown Roanoke late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Damoan Townes is in custody facing charges. Residents describing what happened to WDBJ7 explained they felt trapped between the...
WDBJ7.com
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father and two children were taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning. One of the children has been released. Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd. A man was driving an...
WDBJ7.com
Institute for Advanced Learning and Research receives $330,000 AmeriCorps grant
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is holding open interviews for its AmeriCorps program. Dan River Year AmeriCorps was one of only five in the state to receive a grant. AmeriCorps awarded a $330,000 grant to the institute’s Dan River Year AmeriCorps program....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Giles Technology Center students build eighth house for Habitat For Humanity
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Not many students get to say they’ve built a house by the time they’ve graduated high school. “Going to classes in the morning over at the high school is great, but knowing that you get to come after lunch and build a house,” Giles Technology Center Graduate Aidan Miller said. “I mean, that’s awesome.”
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in custody and roads were reopened Friday morning after an overnight standoff in Roanoke. Roanoke Police told WDBJ7 they responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Elm Ave SW for a report of shots fired. Police say...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg wants help for the Hand-In-Hand playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hand-In-Hand wooden playground was built by community volunteers in 1992, and after 30 years, is ready to be refreshed and brought up to currently safety standards. Leathers & Associates, the same company that helped design the original playground, will once again be working with the...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect still at large after leading South Boston pursuit in stolen car
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A person is on the run after leading South Boston Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on South Central Avenue Friday afternoon. Officers with the South Boston Police Department tried to make a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m., but instead of stopping investigators said the silver Kia vehicle drove off.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to a series of arsons in Lynchburg has been sentenced. Brennan Thornhill’s plea came in court March 9. The Lynchburg man had been charged with maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, as well as arson involving a vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Number of homeless students expected to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In just a few days the first bell will ring for Roanoke City Public Schools students. But the work for Malora Horn, head of the department that helps students experiencing homelessness, hasn’t stopped. “Our main role is to make sure the students are afforded their educational...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Schools to integrate more technology, and college readiness curriculum
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Heading back to school can also mean new ways to learn, and for Roanoke City Public Schools, this includes integrating more technology and college readiness into classrooms. The school district plans to incorporate more ways for kids to use tech like iPads and robots to learn...
Comments / 0