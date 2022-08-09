ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
kfornow.com

Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building

Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street. Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costco#Gas Prices#Gas Station#Vehicles#Backups#Traffic Accident#Wowt#City Engineer
klin.com

Lincoln Apartment Heavily Damaged By Fire

Smoke and flames were coming from a third floor balcony when LFR crews arrived at an apartment building near 16th and Garfield just after 2:00 Friday afternoon. ” We did get some pretty quick water on the fire, which helped minimize the damage,” says Battalion Chief Mark Majors. “But, it did get into the attic. Crews went in a we did a pretty thorough search from top to bottom. Everyone made it out ok.”
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store

Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Lottery donates record amount

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 9 hours ago. An help an officer...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Thursday evening forecast

Omaha Public Works says the weather may cause a delay in trash and recycling pickup. 6 First Alert Weather: Storm brings foot of hail in Colorado. Storms brought rain and hail across colorado Wednesday night. 6 First Alert Weather: Open Door Mission prepares for 100 Degree heat. Updated: Jul. 27,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Mayor’s Office to get two new economic developers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two new economic developers are joining the Mayor’s staff. According to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert, Jacquelyn Morrison and Steve Jensen have joined the economic development team. The economic development team works with the Mayor’s office, as well as several city departments and the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Valley speaks out about RV park plan

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 7 hours ago. An help an officer...
KETV.com

Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy