kfornow.com
Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street. Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
York News-Times
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klin.com
Lincoln Apartment Heavily Damaged By Fire
Smoke and flames were coming from a third floor balcony when LFR crews arrived at an apartment building near 16th and Garfield just after 2:00 Friday afternoon. ” We did get some pretty quick water on the fire, which helped minimize the damage,” says Battalion Chief Mark Majors. “But, it did get into the attic. Crews went in a we did a pretty thorough search from top to bottom. Everyone made it out ok.”
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
WOWT
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
WOWT
College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
klin.com
Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store
Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
WOWT
Nebraska Lottery donates record amount
klkntv.com
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
WOWT
Thursday evening forecast
WOWT
Omaha Mayor’s Office to get two new economic developers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two new economic developers are joining the Mayor’s staff. According to a release from Mayor Jean Stothert, Jacquelyn Morrison and Steve Jensen have joined the economic development team. The economic development team works with the Mayor’s office, as well as several city departments and the...
WOWT
Valley speaks out about RV park plan
KETV.com
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
WOWT
Hit and run crash involving motorcycle in Omaha ends with one in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. The agents were driving near 40th and Hamilton just before 2 p.m. when they saw a motorcycle collide with a car. The cyclist tried to take off but ditched his bike a short...
KETV.com
Gov. Ricketts urging feds to look toward ethanol in reducing carbon footprint
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts says consumers can save even more at the gas pump by filling up with ethanol-blended gas. Ricketts was at the American Coalition for Ethanol conference Thursday in Omaha. He says consumers want to reduce their carbon footprint. And he says while electric vehicles...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
