CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District officials were all smiles as the school report cards from the state went out Friday. KISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez hosted a meeting on the high school campus where she told the teachers and administrators that the district made great strides over the school years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burnout is a word that’s been used often this past year as employees across various professions have felt pressure due to a lack of staffing. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and 70 percent said they are seriously considering quitting within the year.
REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio High School students will return to class Monday and teachers have been instructed to collect all student cellphones before each class, according to a social media post by the district. The move is to "remove all possible distractions in the classroom and provide the best...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new school year begins, hiring and keeping qualified teachers continues to be a problem here in Texas. Now, a new survey suggests that many of our current teachers are considering leaving the profession altogether. The Texas State Teachers Association surveyed 688 teachers and found 70% are seriously considering quitting within the year. It's a problem that state leaders have already been trying to address.
PORTLAND, Texas — Several Coastal Bend school districts are starting their school year today. Gregory-Portland, Calallen, Taft and Ricardo ISDs will all welcome students back to class Thursday. We spent the morning at GPISD with their superintendent to learn what students can expect in the new year. Dr. Michelle...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A high school sophomore who depends on the school bus to get him home said he has been told his stop is going away. At issue, the location of the new Mary Carroll High School. The student is no longer eligible to ride the bus...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Richard King High School informed their students and staff about a threat they received Thursday night against a student at their school. As a result the school increased police presence on campus. School officials said they take all threats seriously and that they are asking...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Los Encinos Elementary School are starting the school year a little more prepared, with some of the supplies coming from lawyer Thomas J. Henry. But this isn't the only school he's given supplies to. Over the last seven years his office has given...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the last decade, Coastal Bend College in Alice has partnered with the HALO-Flight EMS Academy to help students begin careers as first responders. They are about to do it again but this time, they are making it easier than ever to sign-up. Most of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has decided to continue to provide free breakfast and lunches for all students. At Windsor Park Elementary, everyone from the principal to the cafeteria manager believes that was a great decision. The lunch on this first day of school...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Independent School District announced through their social media page that all buses will be delayed by one hour. Kristen Bily, Executive Director of Communications with Flour Bluff ISD, said that the delay is due to traffic delays and other issues resulting from students returning to the classroom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll High School is opening up an additional parking lot for parents waiting to pick up students, the school announced Wednesday. For better traffic flow, the front horseshoe drive will now be accessible only through the Kostoryz Rd. parking lot entry. The school added that...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Robstown, Ingleside, and Sinton ISD’s shared with 3NEWS how technology and communication will be key in their safety protocols. Districts are on the same page: but each in their own way. Corpus Christi ISD is the largest school district in the Coastal Bend...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family with kids attending Calallen Independent School District said their daughter was placed on the wrong bus this week after school. They said the girl is in second grade at East Elementary School and it was all because of a mix-up between what bus she was supposed to take home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the first day of school behind us for many districts including Corpus Christi, some parents may still be looking for after school child care. 3NEWS checked on openings for after school programs around the city. "We're pretty close to full, but we still are...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grim news as the Corpus Christi community remembers the life of Dr. Adriana Pop-Moody. Moody had her own rheumatology practice and had been practicing medicine in Corpus Christi since 2000, according to a social media post from the Nueces County Medical Society. "Our hearts go...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Getting your driver's license is something most teens look forward to for a long time. But that newfound freedom comes with a lot of responsibility. Not only are new drivers faced with distractions, but impossible to predict events on the road. Do they know what to do in the event a tire blows on the highway? Do they know how to jump a battery?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panda Express donated $1 million to Driscoll Children's Hospital as part of their long-term relationship. The funds will go toward classrooms at the Panda Cares Center of Hope there at the hospital. The center was designed to provide a safe and comforting environment for patients to visit and just be a kid.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Hospital officials reiterated to county commissioners Wednesday the plans for the demolition of the old Memorial Hospital building. The old building should be gone by the end of the year. "It has come time for Memorial to begin demolition of Memorial," said Jonny...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some students spent their summer at the beach, two Flour Bluff High School students spent their summer training with the U.S. Navy. Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley completed intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation programs at Delaware State University and Elizabeth City State University, respectively. Each received their FAA Private Pilot’s License and college credits during the program.
