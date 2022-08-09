Read full article on original website
Related
Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought
SIRMIONE Italy (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country’s largest lake, to near its lowest level ever recorded, exposing swaths of previously underwater rocks and warming the water to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea. Tourists flocking to...
"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots
"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been."
International Business Times
'War Minus Shooting': Partition Created Fierce Cricket Rivalry
When India and Pakistan were forged out of violent partition 75 years ago, the split also created one of sport's greatest rivalries. Today, any cricket match between the two nations is one of the most watched events on the global sporting calendar -- and victory used to promote their respective nationalism.
International Business Times
Federer 'Has 4 Kids But He Trains Everyday,' World No. 8 Praises Swiss Legend
Argentina's tennis star Diego Schwartzman has heaped praise on Roger Federer, saying the Swiss legend "has four kids but he trains everyday." Federer, who has two sets of twins, has been playing professional tennis for over two decades. He is a part of the "Big Three" in tennis, along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. At present, Nadal leads the Grand Slam race with 22 major titles, one more than Djokovic and two ahead of the 41-year-old Federer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises
BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website. China’s expanding military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its allies and form part of a growing strategic and economic competition that has inflamed tensions between the world’s two largest economies. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called America’s “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in the region.
International Business Times
Swiatek Ambushed By Brazil's Haddad Maia In Toronto
Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia toppled world number one Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters. The South American ranked 24th in the world beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a world number one as she clawed out the victory in three hours.
Comments / 0