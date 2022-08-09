ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

International Business Times

'War Minus Shooting': Partition Created Fierce Cricket Rivalry

When India and Pakistan were forged out of violent partition 75 years ago, the split also created one of sport's greatest rivalries. Today, any cricket match between the two nations is one of the most watched events on the global sporting calendar -- and victory used to promote their respective nationalism.
International Business Times

Federer 'Has 4 Kids But He Trains Everyday,' World No. 8 Praises Swiss Legend

Argentina's tennis star Diego Schwartzman has heaped praise on Roger Federer, saying the Swiss legend "has four kids but he trains everyday." Federer, who has two sets of twins, has been playing professional tennis for over two decades. He is a part of the "Big Three" in tennis, along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. At present, Nadal leads the Grand Slam race with 22 major titles, one more than Djokovic and two ahead of the 41-year-old Federer.
The Associated Press

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website. China’s expanding military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its allies and form part of a growing strategic and economic competition that has inflamed tensions between the world’s two largest economies. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called America’s “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in the region.
International Business Times

Swiatek Ambushed By Brazil's Haddad Maia In Toronto

Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia toppled world number one Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters. The South American ranked 24th in the world beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a world number one as she clawed out the victory in three hours.
