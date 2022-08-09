Read full article on original website
Lshh
4d ago
This is what you’re doing with your time And you are whining because you want a raise.
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
police1.com
Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city’s population. Up to...
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. “Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances,” said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
One Of The World’s Worst Weeds Has Been Spotted Spreading In The Boise Foothills
Back in May, retired botanist Barbara Ertter spotted a small spreading patch of weeds in the Boise foothills. Due to her experience as a botanist, she recognized this weed as something the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls one of "the world's worst invasive weeds." Ertter sent a report to another...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Boise’s sleepy trustee elections could be a relic of the past
A lot has changed since September 2020, when Boise’s last school board elections were a snoozer. The uproar over school pandemic policies has only intensified. A national furor over indoctrination and critical race theory has spilled into Idaho. And across much of the state, the 2021 school board elections became more contentious and costly, taking on partisan overtones.
Boise Police Dept. lowers educational standards to become a police officer
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is lowering its education standards for future candidates looking to become police officers. Previously a BPD officer candidate needed 60 college credits to be considered - the equivalent of an associate degree. The change now only requires a high school diploma or a GED.
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
idahoednews.org
Kuna considering a record $300 million bond issue
The Kuna School District is mulling a state record $300 million bond issue for new facilities as part of a long-range growth plan. If approved for the ballot by the board, it would be the largest proposed general obligation bond in Idaho history that EdNews could identify. The Idaho Falls district will float a $250 million bond issue on Nov. 8 — the largest to be put on a ballot by an Idaho school board to date. The Boise School District passed a $172.5 million bond issue in 2017.
idahoednews.org
Boise trustee candidates take questions from EdNews’ Kevin Richert in recorded forums
BOISE — Boise voters will take to the polls Sept. 6 to elect trustees to five seats on the Boise School Board. Candidates for each of the races up for election gathered virtually Tuesday to share their views during a forum moderated by Idaho Education News Reporter Kevin Richert. The public can view the complete recordings on the Idaho Education News Facebook page. or watch it on our YouTube.
Google Fiber coming to Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC
Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
More than 600 Idaho National Guard soldiers leave Gowen Field for deployment
BOISE, Idaho — More than 600 members of the Idaho National Guard's 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team are deploying to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. A group of Idaho soldiers also from the 116th mobilized for OSS in November 2021 and will return in October of this year.
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Tri-City Herald
In dead of summer, Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for a ‘brisk’ winter, Idaho
Is mid-August too soon to think about snow, hot cocoa and fuzzy socks? Perhaps. But it’s not too early for Farmers’ Almanac, which recently published its long-range forecast for winter 2022/23. And after some typically grueling summer months that have seen Boise hit 100 degrees on 17 different...
Why Boise Residents Want This Vehicle Banned From The Greenbelt
The Boise Greenbelt is one of our area's indescribable attractions. The Greenbelt combines the call of nature with a safe place to exercise in the heart of Boise. The safety of Boise's beloved escape is being threatened by excessive speed and electric vehicles. The latest incident involves a seven-year-old little...
