Ada County, ID

4d ago

This is what you're doing with your time And you are whining because you want a raise.

police1.com

Idaho PD lowers educational requirements to become a police officer

BOISE, Idaho — Want to be a police officer? The Boise Police Department just made it a little easier. The Boise Police Department is changing its hiring criteria for new recruits, scrapping a college requirement in an effort to hire applicants who reflect the city's population. Up to...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What does the PACT Act mean for Idaho veterans?

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho veterans will now have more comprehensive healthcare options after the passing of the PACT act, President Biden signed it into law this week. "Veterans need to know that this is a law that has been signed and will increase the emphasis and eligibility for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances," said David Wood, the Medical Center Director at the V.A. in Boise.
IDAHO STATE
Ada County, ID
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Boise's sleepy trustee elections could be a relic of the past

A lot has changed since September 2020, when Boise's last school board elections were a snoozer. The uproar over school pandemic policies has only intensified. A national furor over indoctrination and critical race theory has spilled into Idaho. And across much of the state, the 2021 school board elections became more contentious and costly, taking on partisan overtones.
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Kuna considering a record $300 million bond issue

The Kuna School District is mulling a state record $300 million bond issue for new facilities as part of a long-range growth plan. If approved for the ballot by the board, it would be the largest proposed general obligation bond in Idaho history that EdNews could identify. The Idaho Falls district will float a $250 million bond issue on Nov. 8 — the largest to be put on a ballot by an Idaho school board to date. The Boise School District passed a $172.5 million bond issue in 2017.
KUNA, ID
idahoednews.org

Boise trustee candidates take questions from EdNews' Kevin Richert in recorded forums

BOISE — Boise voters will take to the polls Sept. 6 to elect trustees to five seats on the Boise School Board. Candidates for each of the races up for election gathered virtually Tuesday to share their views during a forum moderated by Idaho Education News Reporter Kevin Richert. The public can view the complete recordings on the Idaho Education News Facebook page. or watch it on our YouTube.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Google Fiber coming to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Google team has spent the last couple months traveling the country searching for places in need of an internet upgrade; Idaho is one of those places that will be the future home for Google Fiber. According to Google's website, Google Fiber is "a high-speed broadband...
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC

Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID

Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it's often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
BOISE, ID
Power 105.5 Boise

The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!

Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID

