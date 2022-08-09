Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Decatur police respond to motorcycle crash
DECATUR — Decatur Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash early Friday morning that sent the driver to the hospital. According to Sgt. Shawn Guenther, officers arrived at 12:21 a.m. Friday to the northside of the 22nd Street bridge to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle. "A dark blue,...
Herald & Review
Decatur police make an arrest after downtown Decatur vandalism
DECATUR — A suspect was taken into custody on Friday for vandalizing areas of downtown Decatur. According to a news release, the Decatur Police Department began receiving reports of vandalism at approximately 5:35 a.m. Friday in the downtown area. During their investigation, the suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident, was...
Herald & Review
Missing Macon County teen has returned home, officials say
MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing teen. Kalen Floyd, 13, voluntarily left her home at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10; however, the authorities believe she is in danger. According to the sheriff's department, Kalen was last seen...
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Decatur Police Department welcomes four patrol officers
DECATUR — Four new Decatur Police Department patrol officers were sworn in Thursday. They are Alexzander Kater, Tia Kuenzel, Brianna Lockwood and Jonathan Welton. Watch now: Five thousand new reason$ to become a Decatur cop. The department is continuing to recruit patrol officers, with experienced patrol officers being offered...
Herald & Review
Home invader who terrorized Decatur child gets 33 year sentence
DECATUR — The family of a Decatur child who had the barrel of a loaded gun shoved down his throat during a brutal series of home invasions spoke of their emotional trauma Thursday as one of the defendants was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Byron D. Theus, 22,...
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Senseless tragedies continue
One of the tragic and wearying parts of life in the 21st century is the epidemic of the use of guns against one another. Resolution or even reduction of fatalities remains a distant dream, a goal that’s never seemed so far away. In our streets, shootings and deaths have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Vinnie's Barbee-Q to host block party in Decatur
DECATUR — Vinnie's Barbee-Q will host its 21st annual Block Party for the Homeless from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year. The event will take place at the Water Street Mission, 758 N. Water St. in Decatur. There will be food, games and music provided by DJ David Lee.
Herald & Review
Ripple Motor Show returns to Mount Zion for second year
DECATUR — Now is the opportunity to show off your wheels. The Ripple Motor Show will be open for the public to view vehicles of all kinds from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway. Admission is free. Registration for participants will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a cost of $20.
Herald & Review
Macon County sets date for real estate auction of tax delinquent properties
DECATUR — Macon County properties with delinquent taxes from 2018 and earlier are available for sale by sealed-bid auction. The county has completed tax deed proceedings for 278 properties that will be offered. A minimum bid of $813 is required and must be submitted to the Macon County Treasurer, 141 S. Main St., Room 302, Decatur, IL 62523 no later than the close of business at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Paul’s Confectionery, AMC Theater
Paul’s Confectionery changes ownership. Paul’s Confectionery’s new owner promises the restaurant will remain the same, including serving up the famous chili in Decatur. “It’s just Paul’s. And it will remain just Paul’s,” said owner Jerry Witts. “My name’s not very material to this.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Plans scrapped for new Forsyth movie theater
FORSYTH — Hold on to your popcorn. Contrary to the digital sign seen scrolling inside the former AMC Theater in Forsyth, plans to open another movie theater in the fall, through the company GQT Theaters, have been canceled. According to Matt McSparin, marketing agent for GQT Theaters, the decision...
Herald & Review
Kansas concert canceled at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
DECATUR — The Kansas concert with special guests Blue Oyster Cult scheduled for Friday, Aug.12, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, has been canceled. According to the venue's directors, several members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive for, and are experiencing symptoms from, COVID-19.
Comments / 0