NHL
Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6
Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
NHL
Makar has Stanley Cup slumber party before heading to childhood rink
Avalanche defenseman, 2022 Conn Smythe winner, shows off trophy in Calgary. Nothing like a sleepover with your new best friend. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, invited the Stanley Cup into his childhood room for a little rest and relaxation before a big day. Makar...
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: McTavish has four goals in Canada win
Sharks forward Bordeleau helps U.S. defeat Switzerland; Panthers prospect Puutio key for Finland in shootout victory. Thursday is the third day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 3 games. Canada 11, Slovakia 1 -- Mason McTavish, an Anaheim Ducks...
NHL
Three questions facing Calgary Flames
Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. [Flames 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Do the Flames have enough scoring...
NHL
CORONATO HELPS PUSH USA TO VICTORY
The Flames prospect scored in Thursday's win over Switzerland. Matt Coronato and the USA picked up their second win in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, downing Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night. The Flames prospect scored his first goal of the tournament in the victory, giving him two points in...
NHL
Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2022-23
Huberdeau still ranked in top 15, Weegar could thrive after trade from Panthers. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Calgary Flames. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
NHL
Brown ready for fresh start with Capitals after trade from Senators
BARRIE, Ontario -- Connor Brown said he has gotten over the shock of being traded to the Washington Capitals from the Ottawa Senators and is embracing his chance to play with new teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. "It took a while to sink in, but it's full-speed...
NHL
Assist for Joshua Roy in Canada's WJC win
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy picked up an assist for Canada in a 5-2 victory over Latvia at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday. It was a good start to the tournament for the 19-year-old winger, who also registered three shots on goal and a plus-1 differential in 18:32 of ice time.
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
NHL
Bill Spaulding Named MSG Networks Devils Play-by-Play Announcer | RELEASE
Spaulding replaces Steve Cangialosi who stepped away from the booth after 11 seasons. MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced Bill Spaulding as the Devils new play-by-play announcer. Spaulding replaces Emmy Award-winning announcer Steve Cangialosi, who stepped down earlier this year after 11 seasons in the booth.
Mock Draft 1.0 - Patrice Bergeron
NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
Will the 2022-23 season be a breakthrough campaign for Thomas Harley?
For a 20-year-old defenseman, Harley had a marvelous season. He made his NHL regular season debut and played 34 games, averaging 13:41 in time on ice and accumulating a goal and three assists. He also played 27 games in the AHL and had 11 assists. Harley finished seventh on the...
NHL
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Schedule
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
NHL
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
NHL
Clayton Keller 'Feeling Really Good,' Looking Forward to Training Camp
Coyotes star eager for season to kick off following months of injury rehab. Clayton Keller considered himself lucky. The Arizona Coyotes' two-time All-Star had played 359 regular season NHL games without sustaining a serious injury, but that changed March 30 when he fractured his leg after a scary collision with the end boards late in a game against the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
NHL
Buffalo Sabres fantasy projections for 2022-23
Dahlin ranked among NHL.com's top 20 defensemen; Tuch solidified first power-play role. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Buffalo Sabres. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Bears Name Todd Nelson as 28th Head Coach in Franchise History
(Hershey, PA- August 11, 2022) - The Hershey Bears announced today that Todd Nelson has been named the 28th head coach in franchise history. Additionally, the club has announced the hires of assistant coach Nick Bootland, associate goaltending coach Juha Lehtola, and video coach Adam Purner. The announcements were made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
NHL
Maple Leafs prospect Knies willing to be patient on road to NHL
TORONTO -- Matthew Knies said it was a difficult decision not to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs after his freshman NCAA season but the right one. "I don't think I was ready to make the step yet, off the ice, on the ice, I don't think I was mature enough as a player, as a person," the forward prospect said at Maple Leafs Development Camp in July.
NHL
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres
23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
