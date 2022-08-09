Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
School districts navigating new mental health services opt-in policy
In January, a bill was passed that required every school district in the state have a mental health services coordinator. The law also required parents to opt their child into the services provided by their school district, which has led to some blurred lines of what's included under the opt-in services and what's not.
Calhoun County Commission Recognizes Great Start to the School Year
Calhoun County, AL - The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly called meeting on August 11, 2022. Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments. Jamarco Young, d/b/a Jays Mart (2nd reading)
Grissom High School parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
This dental clinic offers free service for people in need
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Gadsden firefighters say city retaliated after overtime pay lawsuit
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Members of the Gadsden Fire Department filed an amended complaint against the city in federal court. The firefighters' original complaint, filed on May 5, 2022, sought the recovery of damages resulting from a claim that the city violated the overtime pay requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). The reported violations claim the city failed "to pay its firefighters the correct overtime rate."
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Morgan County Jail inmates are facing new charges after deputies say they tried to escape using a rope made of bedding and towels. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted escape occurred in the recreation yard of the Morgan County Jail on August 4.
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Homecoming Set for this Sunday at Reverence Baptist Church in Gadsden
Homecoming is set for this Sunday (August 14th) at Reverence Baptist Church in Gadsden, beginning at 10:30am. Jonathan Wilburn will be the special singer with lunch following. The church is located at 115 Princeton Avenue.
Spring Garden Fire Department Sends Units to Act as “Mutual Aid” in Cleburne County Barn Fire
At around 12:30pm Thursday – the Spring Garden Fire Department dispatched units to serve as mutual aid for Cleburne County firefighters, as they battled a barn fire, on County Road 93 just off of County Road 49 going toward the Alabama/Georgia line. We’ll have additional information as it becomes...
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
UPDATE: One of the people detained was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Courtland Police. The other person detained was released Thursday. FROM EARLIER: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
2022 Cross Country for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the local high school cross country schedule for the 2022 season. Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational at Choccolocco Park. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
Bellydance with Hooligans in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, August 16th from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm shake, shimmy, and sweat with Julie Brown and the Hooligan Harley Davidson crew! This class is $10 per dancer. Dress comfortably (please no flip flops) and be ready to have FUN! Julie is a NASM Certified personal trainer AND she’s been teaching Bellydance classes locally for over 11 years! Bring your confidence and leave behind your expectations!
Wellborn Cabinet Investing $17 Million in New Oxford Location
Oxford, AL– Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project headed to Oxford that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years. Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
Elderly woman robbed of life savings in Floyd County, 3 men arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly Armuchee woman lost $118,000 of her life savings to three men who took advantage of her, according to the Floyd County Police Department. It appears that the victim hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell of Lindale, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover of Cedartown and 23-yar old Hunter Chase Hammitt of Kingston to complete some tree work and other things. She met them while they were working for a local tree company. However, they were working on their own during the commission of the crimes.
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
1 killed in crash near Cracker Barrel in Huntsville
One person was killed in a crash on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.
Critical missing person search canceled for 92-year-old Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search for a critical missing person in Birmingham for a 92-year-old man was canceled. The Birmingham Police Department said Willie Sole was located safely Thursday after he was last seen Wednesday night. When the search began, police said Sole was last seen in the...
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
