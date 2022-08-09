ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

School districts navigating new mental health services opt-in policy

In January, a bill was passed that required every school district in the state have a mental health services coordinator. The law also required parents to opt their child into the services provided by their school district, which has led to some blurred lines of what's included under the opt-in services and what's not.
HALEYVILLE, AL
WAFF

This dental clinic offers free service for people in need

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden firefighters say city retaliated after overtime pay lawsuit

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Members of the Gadsden Fire Department filed an amended complaint against the city in federal court. The firefighters' original complaint, filed on May 5, 2022, sought the recovery of damages resulting from a claim that the city violated the overtime pay requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). The reported violations claim the city failed "to pay its firefighters the correct overtime rate."
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location

UPDATE: One of the people detained was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Courtland Police. The other person detained was released Thursday. FROM EARLIER: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
Calhoun Journal

2022 Cross Country for Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the local high school cross country schedule for the 2022 season. Waffle House/Yellow Jacket Invitational at Choccolocco Park. **When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bellydance with Hooligans in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, August 16th from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm shake, shimmy, and sweat with Julie Brown and the Hooligan Harley Davidson crew! This class is $10 per dancer. Dress comfortably (please no flip flops) and be ready to have FUN! Julie is a NASM Certified personal trainer AND she’s been teaching Bellydance classes locally for over 11 years! Bring your confidence and leave behind your expectations!
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Wellborn Cabinet Investing $17 Million in New Oxford Location

Oxford, AL– Oxford City Spokeswoman Lorie Denton shared that Wellborn Cabinet Inc., a family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, plans to invest nearly $17 million in an expansion project headed to Oxford that will create nearly 400 jobs over five years. Wellborn is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. Its new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
OXFORD, AL
CBS 46

Elderly woman robbed of life savings in Floyd County, 3 men arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly Armuchee woman lost $118,000 of her life savings to three men who took advantage of her, according to the Floyd County Police Department. It appears that the victim hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell of Lindale, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover of Cedartown and 23-yar old Hunter Chase Hammitt of Kingston to complete some tree work and other things. She met them while they were working for a local tree company. However, they were working on their own during the commission of the crimes.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Critical missing person search canceled for 92-year-old Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search for a critical missing person in Birmingham for a 92-year-old man was canceled. The Birmingham Police Department said Willie Sole was located safely Thursday after he was last seen Wednesday night. When the search began, police said Sole was last seen in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
ALBERTVILLE, AL

