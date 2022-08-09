ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:

7-8-3-9, SB: 8

(seven, eight, three, nine; SB: eight)

