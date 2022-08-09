Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A knee injury to Zach Wilson in Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles has turned the Jets’ high hopes for their second-year quarterback into concern. Wilson hurt his right knee in the first quarter of the Jets’ 24-21 preseason victory. After going back to pass with 4:29 left in the period, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field. After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his own power before heading to the locker room. After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh said the initial tests on Wilson showed the ACL “is supposed to be intact,” but the team is waiting for the MRI on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO