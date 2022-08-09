ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duanesburg, NY

Duanesburg’s Allison O’Hanlon commits to Siena

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkVTm_0h9t2mJc00

DELANSON, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Allison O’Hanlon put the Capital District basketball scene on notice last season. She eclipsed the 1,000 point mark, while leading Duanesburg to the state final four as just a sophomore. With two more years as an Eagle, there’s plenty left to accomplish. She can check her college commitment off the list, and she’s not going far.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

For the last few months, O’Hanlon knew where she wanted to chase her collegiate basketball dreams. This past weekend, she made it official, committing to Siena.

What made the difference in her decision? The people. “I mean it was definitely coach Jabir, coach Stec, coach Primm and all the girls on the team, “said O’Hanlon. “They were just like, they make it feel like home. They’re always there. They support me.”

The relationship she’s built with Saints head coach Jim Jabir was especially impactful. “He’s been always there,” said O’Hanlon. “I got hurt, he was the first one to call me. I got sick, he was the first one to call me and make sure I was ok. He’s always just been like, ‘We want you. We love you. We want you to be a part of our team and be the leader of this team.'”

Empire aim to beat Cobras when it matters most

Staying local was another opportunity O’Hanlon couldn’t pass up. “It’s huge for me to have my family right on my back with me,” said O’Hanlon. “All of my friends are like, ‘Yo, I’m going to watch you front row,’ so that’s huge for me.”

The Saints are building heading into Jabir’s second year back at the helm, and he let O’Hanlon know she can be a big piece in the Saints heading in the right direction. “‘You can be a part of something great. You can help us be one of those building stones to building like a great championship program.’ So that’s definitely something I want to be a part of. I love winning and he’s the epitome of winning so that’s something I definitely want to be a part of.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Empire’s Tom Menas: “We’re gonna win.”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Empire head coach Tom Menas kicked off Friday’s National Arena League press conference Friday with a brief, yet definitive statement. “We’re gonna win,” said Menas. Members of both the Empire and the Carolina Cobras were at the Albany Capital Center to...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudonville, NY
Basketball
City
Duanesburg, NY
City
Loudonville, NY
Loudonville, NY
Sports
Duanesburg, NY
Sports
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Shenendehowa’s Ian Anderson Optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers

CLIFTON PARK — Ian Anderson, a 2016 Shenendehowa High School graduate turned big-leaguer has run into turmoil on the mound this season. Anderson, who helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a 2021 World Series championship, has been optioned to the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, after 21 starts, a 9-6 WL record and an ERA that has climbed north of 5.00.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siena#Eagle
NEWS10 ABC

Discovering Saratoga: Christine A. Moore Millinery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last five years Christine Moore has had the honor of being the ‘Featured Milliner of the Kentucky Derby.’ Based in New York City, her hats can been seen on men and women at race tracks around the country. For more than 25 years, Christine has been perfecting her […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

PBA of NYS calls for SUNY police to get COVID hazard pay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In the New York State Budget, $1.3 billion was allocated for certain frontline healthcare workers. This includes but is not limited to those who are nurses, therapists, clerks, and custodians as a way to attract more employees and thank them for their service during the pandemic. Now, the Police Benevolent Association of New […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy