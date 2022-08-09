Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Evening’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Evening” game were:
4-8-0, SB: 8
(four, eight, zero; SB: eight)
