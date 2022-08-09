Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
13th Street Bridge set to be constructed in 2025
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials in Downtown Augusta and North Augusta have big plans for the 13th Street bridge that will connect the two cities. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the current bridge is structurally deficient and needs repairing. In 2025, The DOT will begin construction on a replacement...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says all northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road are blocked following an accident with injuries. They say the call came in just before 8:00 am this morning. Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and seek alternate routes.
WRDW-TV
Crash brings I-20 traffic to standstill at state line
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A collision on Interstate 20 near mile maker one has traffic at a standstill past the state line. All eastbound lanes were closed for almost two hours, lanes are now open. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the call came in at 4:47 p.m. There are...
WRDW-TV
Lanes reopen on Peach Orchard Road after accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County responded to an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road Friday morning. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection with Woodside Drive. All northbound lanes were closed for about two hours. As of 10 a.m., all lanes have reopened.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A padlock and chains are keeping the doors of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shut for now. The shelter closed at the end of July and was supposed to open this week after renovations. Instead, investigations are ongoing after several serious allegations. We have more...
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
Peach Orchard Road reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Units are currently investigating an accident with injuries on Peach Orchard Road at Woodside Drive. All Northbound lanes of Peach Orchard Road were blocked for a time, Friday morning. No further information available for release at this time.
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
Investigation underway after victim found shot on Broad Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office says one person was found shot on Friday evening on the 500 block of Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday. An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital...
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
Proposed auto sales business on Hampton Avenue in Aiken moves closer to fruition
A plan to establish an automobile sales business moved a step closer to reality Tuesday. The Aiken Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of a request for city water service for a building where the proposed enterprise would be located. The site...
WRDW-TV
Clogged pipe causes 10,000-gallon sewage spill in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A clogged sewer overflowed at the Euchee Creek Walking Trails, spilling more than 10,000 gallons of wastewater and leading to a big cleanup. The overflow happened around 9:40 a.m. Thursday due to a clog of rags and grease, according to the city of Grovetown. Much of...
77-Year-Old Coy Plummer Died In A Motorvehicle Crash On Mike Padgett Highway (Augusta, GA)
Richmond County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill road at 3:51 a.m. The driver of a northbound vehicle was identified as 77-year-old Coy Plummer, who was driving near the 4400 block of [..]
wfxg.com
Coroner called to crash on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has been called to an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. News of the accident comes after the Coroner's office was called to another fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20. We're working to learn additional information on the incident.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed
Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
wgac.com
Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta
A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Transit offers discounted bus fares for some
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit is offering discounted fares to seniors, Medicare recipients, and mobility-challenged people, including physically, visually or hearing impaired people. Discounted fares and passes will take 50 percent off regular fares. For example, a regular fixed-route single fare is $1.25 and the discounted equivalent fare will...
