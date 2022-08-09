ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Groesbeck annexation to go on Lansing November ballot

By Josh Sanchez
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Township’s Groesbeck neighborhood may soon become part of the city of Lansing. Two proposals were approved Monday night by the Lansing City Council and will be voted on in November

The proposals said the annexation request came from several people who live in the Groesbeck neighborhood. But before there could be any vote, several council members had questions over the details of how the new addition would impact the city.

“For us to review the information for us to be able to provide information for our constituents it has to be timely,” said councilwoman Patricia Spitzley.

Council members pressed Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and his administration during a discussion on the details of annexing the Groesbeck neighborhood shortly before a vote on the proposal.

If approved by voters, Mayor Schor said the district comes with nearly $33 million of debt that could be paid off over the course of 18 years. He said the neighborhood would generate around $1.5 million through property and income tax.

Yet, some city residents were skeptical of the deal and were concerned about the price tag of adding the neighborhood.

“I was not involved in their decision and I feel no responsibility to pay for their poor decision-making involving expenditures of their taxes,” said resident Linda Appling. “I ask that you reject these proposals, number six and seven. There needs to be more information in the potential tax liability that we face,” she said.

Some council members were concerned about code enforcement and if the time between the November election and the December 31 annexation date was enough to review and approve rentals under the city’s guidelines.

Council Vice President Carol Wood called for the city to have a plan in place before November. Councilman Brian Jackson shared his support of the proposal, saying it was one way to generate revenue for the city while avoiding major public service changes.

“Especially since it is enclosed around the city, that the added services like police, fire code, it’s not going to be that hard to overcome that neighborhood,” he said.

In November, voters in the Groesbeck neighborhood will have their final say on either staying in Lansing township or joining the city. If approved, the neighborhood will be incorporated into the city by the end of the year.

