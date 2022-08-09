Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
August to remain above average in precipitation across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 10 days have seen no measurable precipitation for Anchorage since July 12, when the wet season kicked into high gear. Since then, many days have brought scattered to widespread rainfall activity. Not only for Southcentral Alaska, but a large portion of the state continues to hold onto the wet weather, pulling many areas out of what was once a severe drought.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fishing Report: Angling in Anchorage at Ship Creek and Campbell Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is home to some of the best fishing in the world and just because Anchorage is the largest city in the state, that doesn’t mean that the fishing isn’t good. You just have to know where to go. The last week of July...
alaskasnewssource.com
Low pressure brings clouds, rain and wind
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While southern Alaska sees the spin of low pressure over the Alaska Peninsula continue to produce clouds and rain and gusty winds, the interior will be basking in the warmth of August sunshine. Rain started to fall again on the southwest interior, Kenai Peninsula, and Prince...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sun makes a mid-week appearance
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Soggy Southcentral Alaska got a break from all the rain as sunshine took over the weather spotlight on Wednesday. Many local rivers and streams in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are seeing water levels come down, but a Flood Advisory does remain in place for the lower Little Susitna River downstream of the Parks Highway bridge near Houston.
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
alaskasnewssource.com
Flooding brings financial struggles to rural parts of the state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has left roads split and water gushing over the edges. “For the residents, it’s disastrous,” said Virgie Thompson, Houston mayor. “This is their home.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Thompson declared a disaster declaration for her city. Recalling the sights...
alaskasnewssource.com
Little Susitna River Flooding
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway...
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River Albert Loop Trail closed due to bear risk
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas in Chugach State Park will be closed on Thursday at 9 p.m. due to bears’ annual return to feed on salmon near the Eagle River Nature Center. “Black and brown bears use the bridges and dams as fishing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Borough flooding financial impact - clipped version
A new report on Ursa Major Elementary confirms serious structural issues. The Anchorage School District says an engineering report confirms its decision not to open the school to students this year. Updated: 10 hours ago. In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, closing numerous roads so far. The Mat-Su Borough reported closures of West Little John Drive, West Wilderness Court, North Maid Marian Drive, North Burrow Street, Moose Meadows Road, and West River Aire Drive on their flooding webpage. Shrock Road, Sitze Road, West Deneki Drive and North Shushana Drive are all listed as blocked by the borough.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family
Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report August 11, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Fishtival! by KDLG’s Corinne Smith. A story about electrified mudbugs by KMXT’s Dylan Simard. And the comment period is open on the expanded critical habitat for North Pacific right whales.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska
In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend Planner: Blueberry Festival at Alyeska and several other events
If you prefer plant-based foods or are curious about the eating lifestyle, you can check out Anchorage VegFest this weekend. Co-organizer Ginny Grabowski stopped by Alaska’s News Source to share what’s new about this year’s event. 2 murals by Alaska Native artists planned to appear in downtown...
alaskasnewssource.com
Time-lapse of crew removing part of Fourth Avenue Theatre in downtown Anchorage
The small Southeast community issued an emergency declaration after a rockslide hit the White Pass Railroad Dock. In June, a slide hit the same area shutting down the dock to traffic and causing costly damage. The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage. Updated:...
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Aug. 10, 2022.
Hundreds still without power after morning thunderstorms across Puget Sound
Wednesday morning’s rain showers and thunderstorms veered closer to coastal areas and coastal waters and brought multiple power outages to areas around the Puget Sound. According to Tacoma Public Utilities, by 2 p.m. around 500 customers were without power, after peaking at 10,000 customers earlier today. The heaviest-hit appear to be areas east and north of Tacoma.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson launches an investigation into the hiring of...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Bombshell’ dropped on future of Southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE, Washington (AP) - A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska. The U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle sided with the nonprofit Wild Fish Conservancy in determining that the National Marine Fisheries Service improperly approved the troll fishery for king salmon, also known as Chinook, in 2019.
kinyradio.com
Nelson named as executive director of Alaska Department of Fish & Game
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Fish & Game has announced that Art Nelson has taken the position of executive director, replacing Glenn Haight who departed earlier this summer. According to a press release, Nelson brings experience with the board’s regulatory process from his past service on the...
