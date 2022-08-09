Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
CDC drops quarantine, social distancing guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have dropped the requirements to social distance and quarantine. Dr. Angela M. Nicholas joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss.
fox29.com
Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 75-year-old...
fox29.com
Local animal shelter receives nearly two dozen beagles rescued from mass breeding facility
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Nearly two dozen dogs saved in "one of the largest breeder recuses in our nation's history" arrived in Pennsylvania on Friday. Officials from the Brandywine Valley SPCA said its received 23 beagles from a rescue mission that saved about 4,000 from a facility in Virginia that sold dogs for experimentation.
fox29.com
'She had goals': Loved ones gather to remember woman gunned down on Delaware street corner
WILMINGTON, De. - Family and loved ones of a Delaware woman who was inexplicably shot to death near her home last weekend gathered for a peace march. Family members say 20-year-old Darnasia Green had returned home from work around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and was walking to a family member's house to return a tablet when she was shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
'This is my favorite pool': Philadelphia pools strategically closing for the season
WISSINOMING - It may feel like Philadelphia city pools just opened for the season, but beginning Friday, some of those pools are closing down and it isn’t even mid-August. But, it is the beginning of the end of summer. "This is my favorite pool because it’s clear and it’s...
fox29.com
Boy, 6, grazed by bullet while sitting in car in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young boy who was sitting in the back seat of a car was shot in North Philadelphia, authorities say. According to police, the incident occurred at 121:11 p.m. on Friday on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue. Officials say the boy, 6, was sitting in the...
fox29.com
At least 1 dead after bus heading to Philadelphia overturns on NJ Turnpike
NJ State Police say at least one person is dead after a bus traveling from New York City to Philadelphia overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday evening. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the details.
fox29.com
Police: Drive-by quadruple shooting in Wissinoming leaves 3 in critical condition
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say four people were injured during a drive-by shooting Friday night in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Charles Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that three men and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Center City apartment building had no water during heat emergency; residents press city for answers
CENTER CITY - Residents at a Center City apartment building say they went days without water in the middle of a heat emergency. They say their water was shut off without warning Monday morning. The water is back on as building residents and management press the city to know what happened.
fox29.com
NJ Turnpike crash: 2 killed, 3 others seriously injured after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia overturns
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - A bus traveling from New York City to Philadelphia overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday evening, leaving two people dead and three others seriously injured. According to police, the incident happened just before 7 p.m. when state troopers responded to the crash near the entrance...
fox29.com
Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
fox29.com
Police investigating fatal stabbing in South Philadelphia
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in South Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Upper Darby School District offering special incentives to fill positions amid teacher shortage
A teacher shortage is affecting multiple school districts across the state and country, but the Upper Darby School District is getting creative with its incentives for educators. Dr. Daniel P. McGarry, the Superintendent of the school district, joins FOX 29 to discuss special incentives for teachers.
fox29.com
Police: Teen identified as person of interest in fatal stabbing of 64-year-old relative in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in South Philadelphia, authorities say. According to officials, 1st District officers responded to the 2300 block of South 20th Street around 12:27 a.m. responding to a report of a stabbing in a private residence. When police and medics arrived on scene and...
fox29.com
Three men arrested for targeting elderly Pennsylvania women in 'Grandparents Scams,' police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A heartbreaking scam targeting elderly people across the country has reportedly found two recent victims in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police say three men have been arrested in connection to two separate "Grandparent Scams" in the area. The first incident occurred on July 27, when an 88-year-old woman...
fox29.com
DA: Man, 20, becomes third person charged in connection with shooting that left 2 teens dead in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting that left two teens dead in March, making him the third person to face homicide charges in the case. Authorities say Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody Friday morning just...
fox29.com
Officials: 3 female suspects stole $5,000 in beauty supplies from Exton Ulta
EXTON, Pa. - Authorities in Chester County are investigating a theft from a local beauty store. The incident occurred at the Ulta store in Exton back on Aug. 6. Police say three female suspects entered the store, and one began grabbing merchandise while her alleged accomplices distracted employees. One of...
fox29.com
Victim of attempted carjacking in Mantua shot despite complying with suspect, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 66-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in an attempted carjacking in Mantua on Thursday morning, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Fairmount Avenue. Responding officers and medics arrived on location and found the...
fox29.com
Man critically wounded after he was shot in the head in Ogontz, police say
OGONTZ - A man in his mid 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside a vehicle. Officials say police in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section were called to the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike Friday, around 5:15 in the evening, on a report of a person shot.
fox29.com
Atlantic City casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. PREVIOUS: Atlantic City casino partial smoking ban not good enough, dealers say. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata...
Comments / 0