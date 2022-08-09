Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
KGUN 9
Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
KGUN 9
Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
KGUN 9
The theme of evening and overnight rain continues to be a strong possibility.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The theme of evening and overnight rain continues to be a strong possibility. Mother nature didn't want to go to sleep as storms moved from the southeast to the northwest overnight. That means the afternoon may be a little quieter as the atmosphere will need...
KGUN 9
More of the same! Daily storm chances and flash flood potential
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 6:35 p.m. National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Santa Cruz County, in areas west of I-19 and Rio Rico. The warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m. UPDATED 4:50 p.m. A small thunderstorm is heading northwest across central Tucson...
KGUN 9
Monsoon shows no signs of slowing down
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week as plenty of moisture and a couple of weather disturbances work together to keep thunderstorms in the forecast. This weekend may become a bit more active as another weak area of low pressure moves across...
KGUN 9
Malcolm Nelson takes over at Tucson High Football
TUCSON, Az — It was just a couple of weeks before the season when Tucson High Football Coach Richard Sanchez abruptly resigned, apparently the result of a fallout with the school's administration. "It was big news," said Badgers running back Prince Mugisha. "It was not expected." Tucson needed a...
KGUN 9
Red Herring Puppets presents a bilingual show for family audiences
Red Herring Puppets presents a bilingual show for family audiences. The Barking Mouse wittily champions the value of learning a second language.The Blue Frog is the Mayan version of the Legend of Chocolate. Performances are Saturdays from Aug. 20 through Sept. 10 at 2:00pm at their Theatre in the Tucson Mall.
KGUN 9
Jamie Foxx sinks his teeth into vampire-themed action-comedy 'Day Shift'
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With inflation and rising rent prices, it's tough to scrape together a living in L.A. Sometimes, in a pinch, you've got to team up with Snoop Dogg and hunt vampires in order to make ends meet. Such is the plight of Bud, a pool cleaner...
