Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
KGUN 9

Flash flooding will be the primary concern as monsoon stays active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Turn around, don't drown!. Flash flooding continues to be the main monsoon threat as we head into the weekend. Since yesterday was a little less active, that will make for a more intense monsoon pattern today and tonight and continuing through Saturday. Expect slow moving...
KGUN 9

Monsoon shows no signs of slowing down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week as plenty of moisture and a couple of weather disturbances work together to keep thunderstorms in the forecast. This weekend may become a bit more active as another weak area of low pressure moves across...
KGUN 9

Malcolm Nelson takes over at Tucson High Football

TUCSON, Az — It was just a couple of weeks before the season when Tucson High Football Coach Richard Sanchez abruptly resigned, apparently the result of a fallout with the school's administration. "It was big news," said Badgers running back Prince Mugisha. "It was not expected." Tucson needed a...
KGUN 9

Red Herring Puppets presents a bilingual show for family audiences

Red Herring Puppets presents a bilingual show for family audiences. The Barking Mouse wittily champions the value of learning a second language.The Blue Frog is the Mayan version of the Legend of Chocolate. Performances are Saturdays from Aug. 20 through Sept. 10 at 2:00pm at their Theatre in the Tucson Mall.
