Carefree, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Sublime Sandwiches: Take Lunch Up A Notch at These 5 Great Sandwich Shops In Metro Phoenix

There's something satisfying about the simple sandwich, like a perfectly balanced peanut butter and jelly or a classic ham and cheese. But sometimes simple just won't do. For the days when you really want to dial it up a notch and take your lunch to the next level, it's best to leave it to the pros. Valley chefs continue to push the boundaries of what belongs between bread and others focus on the vessel, creating the best buns possible.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

New Retailers & Restaurants are Coming to Biltmore Fashion Park

Biltmore Fashion Park, the much-loved destination for high-quality retail and fine dining in Phoenix’s upscale Biltmore neighborhood, will soon welcome five new retailers and restaurants to the iconic outdoor center. Anthropologie, the full-lifestyle shopping destination, will open at the center later this year with a mostly exclusive assortment of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New California Pizza Chain Opening Soon

A new Italian-style pizza restaurant is opening soon.Gor Davtyan/Unsplash. Not all pizza styles are the same. It goes far beyond New York and Chicago-style pizzas. Just in the Midwestern United States alone, you will find everything from Detroit to Milwaukee-style pizzas. Here out on the West side of the country, many pizzas take advantage of thinner crusts, although you can find just about any variation of pizza in metro Phoenix. And now, a Southern California-based restaurant is bringing its Milanese-style pizza to the heart of the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

First Taste: The Uncommon is a Fun, Retro Restaurant with Serious Culinary Chops

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
CHANDLER, AZ
iheart.com

Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Arizona

Macaroni and cheese is a comfort food like no other. The cheesy, golden goodness brings happiness to so many people all across the country. LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese. The website states, "From the home-style to the high-end, these are the best mac ‘n’ cheese dishes in every state."
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest

Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Restaurant of the Week: Eat Up Drive In

From the team behind Valley hotspots like The Hot Chick and Diego Pops, Eat Up Drive In is a family-owned, chic comfort food hub in Arcadia, with food that is cooked with care and served up fast. Forget everything you know about drive-throughs; Eat Up Drive In offers the convenience...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home

This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Build Your Own Camper Van

Are you someone who wants to live a completely unplugged life? Who wants to travel and have a front-row seat to the most beautiful parts of the country? Here, Mikey Rudman, the founder of Phoenix-based Tommy Camper Vans, discusses how the one-stop shop takes you on a journey of building your own custom camper van.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Home warranty questioned after air-conditioning goes out and no help

PHOENIX — It's the heat of the summer and the time of year when we usually start hearing about home warranty issues. Air-conditioning systems break down and homeowners desperately need repairs they can't get through their warranty companies. Betty has a warranty with American Home Shield. When her A/C...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

An Anchor to Healing: Brandon Lee, Man of Courage 2023

One might think winning multiple Emmys for your work as a journalist would be the pinnacle of success. But for Phoenix’s Brandon Lee, 42, who is being honored as Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona’s 2023 Man of Courage, those golden awards might not be as life-defining as you would think.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Kari Lake ghosted Phoenix Magazine. It profiled her anyway

Kari Lake officially became the Republican nominee for governor when the ballots from last week’s primary election were fully counted. Lake has been extremely vocal about her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and her concerns on how the 2020 election was carried out. That has observers wondering whether she’ll be able to attract enough voters in November’s general election.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry

“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE

