KMOV
Loop Lofts owners say safety was their priority when giving tenants a 72-hour notice to leave
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two weeks ago, water surrounded a West End apartment, flooding both buildings. Now, dozens of Loop Lofts residents said they’re being forced out on short notice. News 4 talked exclusively with the loft’s owner to learn more. On Tuesday, July 26, there was...
KMOV
Flood debris cleanup making progress, more to go
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than two weeks after record-breaking rains caused widespread flooding, tons of flood debris has been cleaned up. But there are still many mounds of ruined personal possessions caused by floodwater, piled high in front of yards and filling dumpsters. John Wagner is the director of...
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
kttn.com
Unemployment benefits available to flood victims
On August 8, 2022, Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration was granted by President Joe Biden, allowing Missourians in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding that occurred from July 25 to July 28, 2022, to apply for up to 28 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
KMOV
Schnucks joins conversation to clean up homelessness, trash around South Grand location
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - South City residents call homelessness a health crisis along South Grand and Gravois by Schnucks. “You are exposed to many crimes because it’s a place of homeless people,” resident Mohammed Muggabo-Mupenda said. “I’m seeing chicken bones, empty wrappers, liquor bottles, and beer bottles,” resident...
KMOV
Photos: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A condominium at the historic Oxford building in the Central West End is on the market. The building was built in 1907. It has 18 total units, two elevators, a pool, weight room, tennis courts and large storage rooms. 5290 Waterman Boulevard #2E was featured...
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help at South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
KMOV
Bissel Mansion for sale
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of Missouri’s oldest historic homes is up for sale right here in St. Louis. The Bissell Mansion in North City is nearly 200 years old, built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823. A sign outside the property claims it is St. Louis’ oldest brick home.
KMOV
Homes restored by disaster crews after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Disaster relief crews are on the ground across the region visiting water-ravaged homes. This week, North City residents are seeing their houses be restored after historic flooding destroyed the inside. “They came, they cleaned up, and they swept it up,” says resident Gary Morris. Disaster...
KMOV
$400 million plan proposes hotel, apartments and restaurants on Manchester in Brentwood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A plan from Green Street Real Estate proposes to overhaul Manchester Road between Hanley and Brentwood to bring new housing, businesses and entertainment to the City of Brentwood. “I think their vision is consistent with the vision we have that’s stated in our comprehensive plan,” said...
Gas, taxes, unemployment: New relief available to STL flood victims
Flood victims in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County can seek now seek relief in several forms. Various agencies are offering services or help when it comes to gas bills, tax relief and unemployment benefits.
KMOV
St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
KMOV
FEMA canvasses neighborhoods across St. Louis, St. Charles area
UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - In the two weeks since the historic flooding hit the Metro area, FEMA’s boots remain on the ground here locally. FEMA’s goal is to get flood victims in some of the hardest hit neighborhoods the help they need. The neighborhoods targeted have been determined...
KMOV
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
KMOV
East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
tncontentexchange.com
West End tenants given 3 days to move out after flood damage
ST. LOUIS — Surrounded by dirt-covered floors and piles of personal belongings, tenants at Loop Lofts in the West End on Monday labored in the oppressive afternoon heat to move their belongings out by midnight. First-floor residents of the loft’s Building B received a notice on their doors Friday...
East St. Louis city leaders face obstacles with getting FEMA aid for flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Along Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, uninhabitable houses, pieces of trash and debris line the street. Kenneth Cook had to rip out the drywall after his living room flooded. "It was like this whole area was like a lake," Cook said. Two weeks...
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
