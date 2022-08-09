ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flood debris cleanup making progress, more to go

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than two weeks after record-breaking rains caused widespread flooding, tons of flood debris has been cleaned up. But there are still many mounds of ruined personal possessions caused by floodwater, piled high in front of yards and filling dumpsters. John Wagner is the director of...
Unemployment benefits available to flood victims

On August 8, 2022, Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration was granted by President Joe Biden, allowing Missourians in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms and flooding that occurred from July 25 to July 28, 2022, to apply for up to 28 weeks of Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Photos: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A condominium at the historic Oxford building in the Central West End is on the market. The building was built in 1907. It has 18 total units, two elevators, a pool, weight room, tennis courts and large storage rooms. 5290 Waterman Boulevard #2E was featured...
Bissel Mansion for sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of Missouri’s oldest historic homes is up for sale right here in St. Louis. The Bissell Mansion in North City is nearly 200 years old, built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823. A sign outside the property claims it is St. Louis’ oldest brick home.
Homes restored by disaster crews after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Disaster relief crews are on the ground across the region visiting water-ravaged homes. This week, North City residents are seeing their houses be restored after historic flooding destroyed the inside. “They came, they cleaned up, and they swept it up,” says resident Gary Morris. Disaster...
St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
FEMA canvasses neighborhoods across St. Louis, St. Charles area

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV) - In the two weeks since the historic flooding hit the Metro area, FEMA’s boots remain on the ground here locally. FEMA’s goal is to get flood victims in some of the hardest hit neighborhoods the help they need. The neighborhoods targeted have been determined...
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
West End tenants given 3 days to move out after flood damage

ST. LOUIS — Surrounded by dirt-covered floors and piles of personal belongings, tenants at Loop Lofts in the West End on Monday labored in the oppressive afternoon heat to move their belongings out by midnight. First-floor residents of the loft’s Building B received a notice on their doors Friday...
