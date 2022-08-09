Read full article on original website
When is Trick-or-Treat in Charleston, West Virginia?
KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has set the date and times for Trick-or-Treat 2022. According to the commission, Trick-or-Treat will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The City of Charleston will use the same time and date, and the commission says they are working […]
Asphalt art brightens up Huntington neighborhood
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers helped make the roadway pop in the Highlawn neighborhood of Huntington, West Virginia. The artwork was done by volunteers in the community. There are plans to paint the asphalt in both Fairfield and on the West End on Saturday and Sunday!
WSAZ
Large tree branches fall on vehicle at Ritter Park
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large portion of a tree at Huntington’s Ritter Park fell on a car Friday afternoon. The large branches fell onto the park parking lot located along 8th Street. No one was inside the vehicle when the three large branches fell. Crews with the Greater...
WSAZ
Portion of 20th Street to be closed for Marshall University move-in days
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth Avenues will be closed on Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m. for freshman move-in at Marshall University. The Marshall University Police Department says heavy pedestrian traffic is expected. Alternate...
1 found dead in Kanawha County, West Virginia house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities found one person dead in a house fire in Kanawha County, according to Metro dispatchers. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they received a call around 11:06 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, of a house fire on Middle Patch Road in Gallagher. Dispatchers say at this time, authorities are not […]
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Kanawha City area
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Landing Dispensary in the Kanawha City neighborhood held its grand opening Friday. The dispensary says patient education and compassion are their top priorities. They hope to educate people on medical marijuana and how it works. “We just want to provide a really comfortable, stress-free environment for people to come […]
Ripley, West Virginia school damaged by flood waters
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Another round of strong storms leaves a big mess for neighbors: this time in Jackson County where roads were impassable and streets looked like rivers. One of the hardest hit areas was Ripley Elementary School. Their gymnasium, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms were filled with puddles and mud. Crews and school staff […]
Huntington street closure, speed limit adjustment scheduled for next week
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Huntington announced Monday temporary lane closures which have been scheduled for next week. The short-term changes, which will affect the southbound lanes of 20th Street between Third and Fifth Avenues, have been scheduled to coincide with Marshall University’s freshman move-in day.
WVDOH accepts bids for massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard all the way from Washington Avenue to Third Avenue in Huntington is among 20 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing...
WSAZ
South Charleston plant to be acquired by Solenis
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Clearon plant in South Charleston will be acquired by Solenis. In a news release Friday, the company said this will allow Solenis to expand its portfolio of pool and spa treatment products. According to the release, “Clearon produces trichloroisocyanuric acid (trichlor) and dichloroisocyanuric acid...
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
1 dead, police search for shooter in Kanawha City, West Virginia
Charleston Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting in Kanawha City, Friday evening.
WSAZ
W.Va. Book Festival in Charleston this October
WSAZ
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
WSAZ
Water heater explodes, fire destroys home
Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Four schools in Lawrence County receive safety funding. Mold found in five classrooms at Dingess Elementary. Mingo County school officials have an extra challenge on their hands ahead of the start of the school year. Neighbor frustrated after boy shot twice on...
Various Sissonville roads impassable due to high water
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 is advising drivers to stay away from Kellys Creek Road in Sissonville due to high water. According to dispatchers, the 300 block of Kellys Creek Road is impassable after the culvert was completely washed out. Dispatchers say the 300 block is at the start of Kellys Creek Road just […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
UPDATE: Juvenile hit by car near Mason County Fairgrounds
UPDATE: 08/12/2022, 9:25 PM: According to Mason County Dispatchers, several pedestrians were hospitalized after they were hit by a car outside the county fairgrounds Friday evening. Dispatchers say a juvenile was flown to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time. Several others were also taken to the hospital by ambulance. No word […]
WSAZ
Emergency sirens fixed after failing during shelter in place order
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Repairs have been made to two emergency sirens officials say did not activate during a recent shelter in place order. The first siren that did not sound is located near the South Charleston Fire Department. The second, is positioned across the road at the Clearon Plant, says Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman.
WOWK
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer valued at around $53,000. Court documents say that the two then transported the vehicle to West Virginia and tried to trade it in at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-150.
