actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
Tennessee Tribune
Shelby County DA Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses for Alleged Voter Fraud
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee prosecutor who went after Pamela Moses for alleged voter fraud lost her race last week. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich was unseated by a progressive challenger Steve Mulroy. Mulroy had 56.13 percent of the vote, beating Weirich by over 15,000 votes. She has...
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis blight and illegal dumping task force holds first meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tackling illegal dumping and blight in Memphis neighborhoods is a top priority for a group of city leaders. The first meeting of the city’s illegal dumping and blight task force happened Thursday. After this meeting, the task force will meet monthly for six months and...
actionnews5.com
Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package, adjourn session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus...
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
actionnews5.com
MLGW will not disconnect utilities for nonpayment from Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer utility bills are sky high and folks are broke. Luckily, Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said they can help customers make ends meet. The utility announced this week that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill. The utility also said this is a temporary policy.
Former Memphis attorney named Tennessee Attorney General
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court announced Wednesday it selected Jonathan Skrmetti as the state’s next Attorney General and Reporter. The Supreme Court chose Skrmetti after interviewing six candidates during a public hearing earlier this week. Skrmetti served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Attorney General’s Office from 2018 to late 2021, when he served as chief counsel for Gov. Bill Lee.
WSMV
Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
wpln.org
Why are staffers with the Tennessee Democratic Party unionizing?
Staffers at the Tennessee Democratic Party are in the process of unionizing. They are following in the steps of several other states’ Democratic parties, including Florida and Kentucky, as well as the Democratic National Committee. Cassie Jackson is the digital director at the Tennessee Democratic Party. She and her...
Voters face 'Right to Work' addition to Tennessee constitution
On the November ballot, voters will see the push for changes in the Tennessee constitution. There's a push asking voters to "Vote Yes" on Amendment 1.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Homelessness is a rising concern across the country. Some states are trying a new approach, basically making homelessness a crime. Tennessee just became the first state in the nation to brand pitching a tent on public land that’s not actually a campsite a felony. “We’re...
Bartlett city leaders discuss sign ordinance following debate over inflatables
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Board of Mayor and Aldermen introduced a new ordinance that addresses lawn signage and inflatables. This comes after one Bartlett man says his Pride Month inflatable was vandalized, and the city told him that he’d be fined if he didn’t remove it.
Democrats caught up in voter data snafu
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win the nomination, was caught off […] The post Democrats caught up in voter data snafu appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
mainstreetmaury.com
Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee
Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
MSCS has more to say days after incident between student and campus officers at Southwind High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released an additional statement one day after a viral video circulated online showing a Southwind High School senior being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. MSCS originally said that it would not comment on the ongoing investigation and that the...
actionnews5.com
Chalkbeat reports 5 things to watch as MSCS students head back to class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schools are now back in session and Chalkbeat Tennessee is focusing in on the Memphis-Shelby County School District. Chalkbeat reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share insight into her recent report focusing on the MSCS, including leadership question as Superintendent Joris Ray remains on paid administrative leave.
State issues second order for Memphis nursing home to shut down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dirt and cockroaches in cabinets and on dishes, medication mismanagement, and unlicensed staff caring for residents are just a few of the problems at one Memphis nursing home. A nursing home FOX13 investigated has been ordered to shut down again. In July, FOX13 told you about...
MLGW employee killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
