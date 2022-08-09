ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package, adjourn session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Bluff City, TN
State
Arizona State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former Memphis attorney named Tennessee Attorney General

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court announced Wednesday it selected Jonathan Skrmetti as the state’s next Attorney General and Reporter. The Supreme Court chose Skrmetti after interviewing six candidates during a public hearing earlier this week. Skrmetti served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Attorney General’s Office from 2018 to late 2021, when he served as chief counsel for Gov. Bill Lee.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Fed#Memphians
WSMV

Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
wpln.org

Why are staffers with the Tennessee Democratic Party unionizing?

Staffers at the Tennessee Democratic Party are in the process of unionizing. They are following in the steps of several other states’ Democratic parties, including Florida and Kentucky, as well as the Democratic National Committee. Cassie Jackson is the digital director at the Tennessee Democratic Party. She and her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Democrats caught up in voter data snafu

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin and the Tennessee Democratic Party are at odds over bad information his campaign received from the party and sent to voters in a mass text message just days before the Aug. 4 election. Martin, who narrowly defeated Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley to win the nomination, was caught off […] The post Democrats caught up in voter data snafu appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreetmaury.com

Harassing hunters is illegal in Tennessee

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges. The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Chalkbeat reports 5 things to watch as MSCS students head back to class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schools are now back in session and Chalkbeat Tennessee is focusing in on the Memphis-Shelby County School District. Chalkbeat reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share insight into her recent report focusing on the MSCS, including leadership question as Superintendent Joris Ray remains on paid administrative leave.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW employee killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
MILLINGTON, TN
millington-news.com

Tipton County Beauty Queens

Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy