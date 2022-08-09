ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Love guides Oxford football team into first season after school shooting

Every time Cam Jarrett steps onto a football field this season, he will carry a lot more weight than just pads and a helmet. As a senior on the Oxford High School football team, Jarrett and his teammates are entering the first football season since their school was the site of a tragic shooting back on Nov. 30, 2021 that claimed the lives of four students.
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

Grass Lake brings back veteran defense

GRASS LAKE -- Speed and experience could be the hallmarks of a tough defense at Grass Lake this year. That could mean a step forward for a Warriors defense which last year had a game against East Jackson where it allowed just six points before allowing 15 against Napoleon and 13 against Manchester.
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy