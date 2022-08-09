On Aug. 22 at 1:15 p.m. a resident reported someone had used her personal information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. Officers are investigating. On Aug. 4 at 6:05 p.m. a resident reported someone had attempted to enter his car overnight. His Ring camera showed a group of five teenagers on his property overnight, and one of them attempted to enter the car that was parked in the driveway. The car was locked, and no entry gained. Officers are investigating.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO