4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Man crushed to death in garbage compactor
A man was crushed to death in the garbage compactor of a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building early Friday, according to authorities.
Ring camera shows video of teens attempting to enter car: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Aug. 22 at 1:15 p.m. a resident reported someone had used her personal information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. Officers are investigating. On Aug. 4 at 6:05 p.m. a resident reported someone had attempted to enter his car overnight. His Ring camera showed a group of five teenagers on his property overnight, and one of them attempted to enter the car that was parked in the driveway. The car was locked, and no entry gained. Officers are investigating.
Police: Inmate death at Parma jail under investigation
PARMA, Ohio — Police are investigating an inmate death at the City of Parma Jail, which occurred Sunday night. The Parma Police Department said a corrections officer found Kevin Lowman, 29, unresponsive in his cell around 10 p.m. Police said staff performed live-saving measures on Lowman, and the Parma Fire Department responded to the scene. Paramedics then attempted to revive Lowman, but he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.
Wickliffe traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of suspected crack cocaine, heroin
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe Police confirmed a late-night traffic stop lead to the seizure of drugs and the apprehension of a Euclid man who had a warrant out for his arrest. A patrol officer saw a car on SR-2 eastbound without a functioning license plate light going about 40...
Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
Motorist vomits, urinates before and after traffic stop: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:15 p.m. July 22 went to the Middleburg Heights Library parking lot regarding a reckless driver. He was told that the motorist had been weaving all over Interstate 71. The motorist reportedly struck a curb several times on Bagley Road before parking in the lot. The witness...
‘It makes me sick’: Florida woman seen drowning chihuahua in pool video, sheriff says
A Florida woman was arrested in an animal cruelty case after she drowned her chihuahua in a pool, according to the Brevard County sheriff.
Co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping
CLEVELAND — A co-owner of one of Cleveland's most popular restaurants is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, among other crimes. 3News has obtained a 17-count indictment against 38-year-old Emigert Gerti Memeti, co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in the historic Little Italy neighborhood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury levied the following charges against the Highland Heights resident:
Passenger killed in one-car crash in Florence Township; drug use suspected
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A passenger was killed in a single-car crash that occurred in Florence Township on Monday. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash, which occurred on SR 113 just west of SR 60 in Florence Township, Erie County, at approximately 2:33 p.m.
Suspected cattle thief arrested in Holmes County
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has recovered cattle recently reported stolen in Knox and Washington townships, and arrested the man believed to be responsible.
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
Garfield Heights man charged in pursuit that ended in crash in Lorain, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Erie County and leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash in Lorain, authorities said. Johnathan J. Bryant, 25, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, speeding, operating a motor vehicle...
Sebring mom pleads not guilty in cruelty case
A Sebring mom pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangering and animal cruelty charges.
Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
Akron Pickle Company van stolen, involved in police chase before crashing
It has been a difficult summer for one small business in Akron. The Akron Pickle Company's food truck was stolen and then crashed.
Jeep stolen from driveway used in attempted vehicle theft elsewhere; SUV stolen from garage: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Theft of motor vehicle, trespassing: Barrett Road & West Fifth Street. A 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen between 11 p.m. Aug. 3 and 3 a.m. Aug. 4 from a driveway on Barrett. The victim had left the Jeep’s key fob inside the vehicle. It’s unknown whether...
