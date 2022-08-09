ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Cleveland.com

Ring camera shows video of teens attempting to enter car: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Aug. 22 at 1:15 p.m. a resident reported someone had used her personal information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. Officers are investigating. On Aug. 4 at 6:05 p.m. a resident reported someone had attempted to enter his car overnight. His Ring camera showed a group of five teenagers on his property overnight, and one of them attempted to enter the car that was parked in the driveway. The car was locked, and no entry gained. Officers are investigating.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Inmate death at Parma jail under investigation

PARMA, Ohio — Police are investigating an inmate death at the City of Parma Jail, which occurred Sunday night. The Parma Police Department said a corrections officer found Kevin Lowman, 29, unresponsive in his cell around 10 p.m. Police said staff performed live-saving measures on Lowman, and the Parma Fire Department responded to the scene. Paramedics then attempted to revive Lowman, but he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Other Woman#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

Co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping

CLEVELAND — A co-owner of one of Cleveland's most popular restaurants is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, among other crimes. 3News has obtained a 17-count indictment against 38-year-old Emigert Gerti Memeti, co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in the historic Little Italy neighborhood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury levied the following charges against the Highland Heights resident:
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
SEVEN HILLS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy