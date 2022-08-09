Michigan State took the next step in preparing for the 2022 season. The Spartans on Wednesday put full pads on for the first time in fall camp, during their sixth practice. NCAA rules state the only protective equipment players can wear during the first two days of preseason practice are helmets and spider pads while shoulder pads can be added for the following three days. Full pads aren’t allowed until the sixth day.

