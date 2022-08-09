Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Garber hoping sea of rally towels signifies unity among players and fans
ESSEXVILLE, MI – They would love to see a sea of blue. The Essexville Garber football team is taking its new school crest to heart this season, turning the district’s core values into a rally cry – and displaying them on a rally towel. The football program is distributing a Carolina Blue towel to each student in hopes that they’ll be waved at every sporting event this school year.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
MLive.com
Michigan State football players debate best dancer on team
Michigan State is in its second week of fall camp and motivated to build on a successful 11-win season. Although the preseason is intense, the Spartans also have a little fun on the side.
MLive.com
Coen Carr brings highlight-reel dunks as newest Michigan State commit
EAST LANSING – Michigan State fans might not have known who Coen Carr was a few weeks ago. But those who have seen his highlight reel won’t soon be able to forget it. The highlights for the 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward are filled with powerful, high-flying dunks. He regularly records a steal on defense, then takes the ball full-court himself for a momentum-changing dunk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Michigan State tight ends boast depth, experience and kicking skills
EAST LANSING -- Michigan State’s tight end room moves on in 2022 without one of the move versatile players on the Spartans’ roster last year. But in place of that, coaches hope to have a room that features a mix of depth, talent and experience unlike any they’ve had in recent seasons.
MLive.com
Check out Michigan State practice highlights
Michigan State is now more than a week into fall camp. The Spartans, who began practice on Aug. 4, put full pads on for the first time on Wednesday, during their sixth practice. The program on Thursday night shared video of practice highlights on Twitter that can be seen below.
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan
Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
MLive.com
After injury-shortened season, Michigan State OL Matt Carrick returns motivated for sixth year
EAST LANSING – Matt Carrick was part of a team that vastly exceeded outside expectations last year. The Michigan State offensive lineman could have ended his college career after the Spartans finished 11-2 with a Peach Bowl win in coach Mel Tucker’s second season leading the program. However, an ACL injury sidelined Carrick for the second half of the season, so he’s now back for a sixth year with the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential: Football camp storylines and Tom Izzo’s recruiting hot streak
EAST LANSING – Michigan State football is back on the field and Michigan State basketball is burning up the recruiting trail. The Spartan Confidential podcast returns from summer vacation as Kyle Austin and Matt Wenzel discuss all things Spartan athletics. Mel Tucker is looking to a new year after...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
MLive.com
Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies after wave, rip current take him into Saginaw Bay
CASEVILLE TWP, MI — A man is dead after a wave knocked him into the Saginaw Bay, then a suspected rip current kept him from getting to safety. During the 11 a.m.-hour on Thursday, Aug. 11, two 65-year-old men from Oakland County’s Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the bay’s rough waters in Huron County’s Caseville Township. A wave knocked the men down, with one able to get back to shore.
MLive.com
Michigan State goes with full pads for first time in fall camp
Michigan State took the next step in preparing for the 2022 season. The Spartans on Wednesday put full pads on for the first time in fall camp, during their sixth practice. NCAA rules state the only protective equipment players can wear during the first two days of preseason practice are helmets and spider pads while shoulder pads can be added for the following three days. Full pads aren’t allowed until the sixth day.
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Midland (Midland, MI)
The Midland Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound U.S. 10 in Midland Wednesday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue [..]
Bay City State Park hosting ‘Meteors & S’Mores’ for this week’s meteor shower
BAY CITY, MI-- If you’re interested in a great view of the Perseid meteor shower this week, you may want to go to Bay City. Officials with Bay City State Park are hosting “Meteors & S’mores,” a walking tour around a portion of the park that gives ideal meteor shower viewing conditions.
WNEM
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Comments / 0