Bakersfield, CA

Escaped inmate arrested in Bakersfield: CDCR

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An escaped inmate from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield was taken into custody on Monday, according to prison officials.

Andres Carrera, 28, was discovered missing from the facilities on Sunday at approximately 10:30 a.m. , according to prison officials.

On Monday Carrera was taken into custody without incident near a hotel in the Bakersfield area at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to prison officials.

Carrera was admitted to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to serve two years and eight months for buying and receiving stolen construction equipment and possession of ammunition as a second striker, according to CDCR.

KGET

KGET

