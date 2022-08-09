The BMW Championship could bring 130,000 spectators to Wilmington. Here’s what to know whether you’re attending or just in town August 16-21. The BMW Championship is the first PGA Tour event to come to the First State. Along with the top 70 pro golfers is coming a surge of spectators and fans. Last year’s BMW Championship had an estimated 130,000 spectators in attendance over the four-day period. Many Wilmington hotels have had the week of the event booked out for months, and local businesses and people are preparing for the surge of tourist traffic. This guide on everything from parking and transportation to event rules and FAQs will give locals and spectators an idea of what to expect.

