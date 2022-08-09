Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
BMW Golf Championship Coming to Wilmington, Del.
Fore! Wilmington Country Club is hosting this year's BMW Championship, bringing the best of the best in golf to Delaware starting Thursday, Aug. 16. The tournament is the second event of three in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour playoffs in the FedExCup. The outcome of the championship determines which 30 golfers will go on to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club for the tour championship.
What to Know About the 2022 BMW Championship in Delaware
The BMW Championship could bring 130,000 spectators to Wilmington. Here’s what to know whether you’re attending or just in town August 16-21. The BMW Championship is the first PGA Tour event to come to the First State. Along with the top 70 pro golfers is coming a surge of spectators and fans. Last year’s BMW Championship had an estimated 130,000 spectators in attendance over the four-day period. Many Wilmington hotels have had the week of the event booked out for months, and local businesses and people are preparing for the surge of tourist traffic. This guide on everything from parking and transportation to event rules and FAQs will give locals and spectators an idea of what to expect.
Youth baseball team from Wilmington, Delaware is one win away from Little League World Series
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Some young baseball players from Wilmington are trying to punch their ticket to the Little League World Series. The Naamans Little League team will play a team from Blair County, Pennsylvania Friday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship. The winner will move on to the Little...
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
New Britain Herald
Delaware advances to Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship after beating Pennsylvania
Delaware is off to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship game after defeating Pennsylvania 5-4 Tuesday night. A game-winning, three-run home run by Peter Hudson in the sixth inning has now put the team just one win away from the World Series in Williamsport. “I’m just so proud of these boys and...
Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day
Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
Book Nook: Lost Restaurants of Philadelphia by Amy Strauss
Long before Philadelphia’s food scene was splashed on covers of Bon Appétit and local establishments garnered accolades like “America’s best restaurant,” culinary pioneers set the city’s restaurant industry ablaze. Frenchman Georges Perrier brought the city the highest, most respected opulence, Le Bec-Fin, for forty...
New $50 Million Sports and Event Facility Poised to Put Chester County’s Lone City Back on the Map
Coatesville officials believe the National Sports and Events Center will put the city back on the map. IDG Development is set to build a new $50 million facility in Coatesville called the National Sports and Events Center, which officials are hoping will put the city back on the map, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend
With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County
Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
Philadelphia, You Have Mayor Kenney & DA Krasner To Thank …
When you create a lawless environment, this is exactly the result that you should expect. The “woke” philosophy of governance in Philadelphia, under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, is directly responsible for creating the current dangerous environment in the once “City of Brotherly Love.”
New NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes
New Castle County’s just-mailed tax bills come with an explanatory letter titled “Local service function tax rates have changed.” People who live in unincorporated parts of the county – and that’s most residents – and businesses in these unincorporated areas “will not see any change to their property tax rate,” the letter says. But it’s a different story for residents ... Read More
Troopers Update I-95 Crash That Claimed The Lives Of Two Maryland Men
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound...
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
'Kaboom' averted in Newark
Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Steve Courtin, a Delco Hall of Famer Who Made It to the 76ers
Steve Courtin, a Delaware County Hall of Famer who came from St. James High in Chester and made it to the 76ers, died Saturday. He was 79, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. “He was an exceptional all-around athlete,” said former Saint Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia, a teammate...
