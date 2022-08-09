ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

NBC Philadelphia

BMW Golf Championship Coming to Wilmington, Del.

Fore! Wilmington Country Club is hosting this year's BMW Championship, bringing the best of the best in golf to Delaware starting Thursday, Aug. 16. The tournament is the second event of three in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour playoffs in the FedExCup. The outcome of the championship determines which 30 golfers will go on to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club for the tour championship.
delawaretoday.com

What to Know About the 2022 BMW Championship in Delaware

The BMW Championship could bring 130,000 spectators to Wilmington. Here’s what to know whether you’re attending or just in town August 16-21. The BMW Championship is the first PGA Tour event to come to the First State. Along with the top 70 pro golfers is coming a surge of spectators and fans. Last year’s BMW Championship had an estimated 130,000 spectators in attendance over the four-day period. Many Wilmington hotels have had the week of the event booked out for months, and local businesses and people are preparing for the surge of tourist traffic. This guide on everything from parking and transportation to event rules and FAQs will give locals and spectators an idea of what to expect.
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
phl17.com

Delaware County steakhouse is place to be on National Filet Day

Constructed in the mid eighteenth century, the Brandywine Inn located in Chadd’s Ford, Delaware County was designed to give guests a welcoming experience with good food and good times. Today, Brandywine Prime has taken over the spot but the homey atmosphere lives on. “It was first constructed to be...
CBS Philly

49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
phillygrub.blog

Book Nook: Lost Restaurants of Philadelphia by Amy Strauss

Long before Philadelphia’s food scene was splashed on covers of Bon Appétit and local establishments garnered accolades like “America’s best restaurant,” culinary pioneers set the city’s restaurant industry ablaze. Frenchman Georges Perrier brought the city the highest, most respected opulence, Le Bec-Fin, for forty...
DELCO.Today

Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend

With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
DELCO.Today

IV Therapy: It’s Everywhere Now in Delaware County

Getting IV therapy at a wellness boutique is a thing these days in Delaware County. There are no less than 11 locations in and next to Delaware County that provide the treatment, and that’s not even counting the mobile services that are available, according to list from Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
Delaware LIVE News

New NCCo bills show new way to figure out taxes

New Castle County’s just-mailed tax bills come with an explanatory letter titled “Local service function tax rates have changed.” People who live in unincorporated parts of the county – and that’s most residents – and businesses in these unincorporated areas “will not see any change to their property tax rate,” the letter says. But it’s a different story for residents ... Read More
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Update I-95 Crash That Claimed The Lives Of Two Maryland Men

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound...
WDEL 1150AM

'Kaboom' averted in Newark

Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
