ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

Related
KITV.com

2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect in Waikiki gun scare incident charged

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 27-year old man accused of carrying a gun in Waikiki, causing a panic on Sunday, has been charged for the incident. The suspect, James Spivey, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Volunteers#Violent Crime#Republicans
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
WAILUKU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man surrendered himself to police Wednesday morning after barricading himself in a Makiki apartment. Police responded to the apartment on Emerson Street about 9 a.m. A witness reported he may have been armed with knives. The suspect was arrested about 10:15 a.m. for a protective order...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect accused of scamming Hawaii residents arrested after 2019 indictment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maryland man who is suspected of scamming victims in Hawaii made an initial appearance in court after years of being on the run. Njuh Valentine Fombe faces multiple fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to watch HNN's election night coverage

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With the Blue Angels...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy