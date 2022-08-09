Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island family stuck between insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy. Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
KITV.com
2 arrested for armed hold up at illegal Honolulu game room
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two men were arrested after allegedly holding up an illegal game room at gunpoint on Monday. The incident happened just before midnight on Aug. 8. According to police, the two men entered the establishment and demanded money and property from the people inside. Afterward the men ran off.
KITV.com
Suspect in Waikiki gun scare incident charged
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 27-year old man accused of carrying a gun in Waikiki, causing a panic on Sunday, has been charged for the incident. The suspect, James Spivey, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police investigating after person intentionally hit by car, attacked by group of people
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown following a string of incidents. Authorities said someone was intentionally struck by a vehicle and then attacked by a group of people. It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday along North Beretania Street. The Honolulu Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest woman in Aiea for terroristic threatening
The suspect, a 32-year-old female and a victim, a 32-year-old male got into an argument on Wednesday, Aug. 10 around 11:35 p.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.
KITV.com
Big Island police investigating drowning incident after teenage boy dies;14-year-old still missing
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating the possible drowning of two teenage boys in Puna. Police and fire crews responded to Haena Beach -- also known as "Shipman's" Beach just before 3:30 p.m. on August 11.
1 brother dead, sibling still missing during high surf
The Hawaii Police Department are currently investigating a possible drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man convicted of setting fire to his ex-wife’s workplace, threatening employees with gun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man has been found guilty on multiple charges after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun in 2019. An Oahu grand jury on Thursday found Casey Asato of arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering. On Feb. 21, 2019, Asato...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters union: Prescribed burn could have contributed to huge Hawaii Island wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 16,400 acres. That’s the latest estimate on the Hawaii Island “Leilani” wildfire burning on the northwest slope of Mauna Kea. As flames move into a native forest area, federal firefighters say a prescribed burn weeks ago could have contributed to making the fire worse.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police charge woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirmed a suspect has been charged Friday in connection with a purse snatching in Salt Lake last week. Police arrest records identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ahjaline Hyde. She was arrested along Kaonohi Street just before noon Wednesday. According to HPD, she faces two charges...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Federal investigators in Hawaii push the public to proactively fight off cyber criminals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is warning businesses about the "growing threat of cyberattacks." During a press conference Wednesday morning, Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill extensively outlined the perils of cyber breaches, referencing what he called "hostile" governments trying to steal information from businesses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation in Makiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man surrendered himself to police Wednesday morning after barricading himself in a Makiki apartment. Police responded to the apartment on Emerson Street about 9 a.m. A witness reported he may have been armed with knives. The suspect was arrested about 10:15 a.m. for a protective order...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect accused of scamming Hawaii residents arrested after 2019 indictment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maryland man who is suspected of scamming victims in Hawaii made an initial appearance in court after years of being on the run. Njuh Valentine Fombe faces multiple fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a Puna beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said. The search for the 14-year-old continues. Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m....
Investigators say threats to South Carolina school came from Hawaii
The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is thanking everyone who called their department to investigate threats that were made to Lugoff-Elgin High School.
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to watch HNN's election night coverage
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Pushing his body to the limit, Guy Hagi takes flight with the Blue Angels. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With the Blue Angels...
Comments / 2