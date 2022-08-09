ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WYTV.com

Event to benefit care closets in schools this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — United Way of Youngstown is hosting its first-ever Self Care for Care Closets on Sunday. A Care Closet is placed in schools for students who need food, clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and more. This initiative is an extension of the Success After 6 program. The...
WYTV.com

YMCA’s 31st Community Cup Event in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event. This is the YMCA’s 31st Annual Community Cup Event. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. This year’s slogan is “The Health of You in 2022.”...
butlerradio.com

Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year

The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
WYTV.com

Plenty of culture on display at Warren Italian Fest

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for something fun to start the weekend, the Warren Italian Fest is happening right now!. The festival started on Thursday and runs through Sunday. It ends at 11 p.m. each night. There’s a ton of Italian culture from food and pastries...
WYTV.com

Annual bocce ball tournament in Warren brings the community together

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A lot of noise could be heard at Courthouse Square in Warren. The Warren Italian Festival has a historical game that represents culture, comradery, and competition within the Italian community. The Warren Italian Festival held its annual bocce ball tournament — a historically rooted game...
WYTV.com

YMCA offers to pay sports fees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown is offering to pay school sports fees for students who qualify for the Every Kids Sports Pass program. Qualified families in the Youngstown area can get up to $150, four times a year, per child, for participation in the sports of their child’s choosing.
WYTV.com

Free tablets to be given out at local library

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if...
WFMJ.com

Sunflowers in bloom at Angiuli's Farm Market

Sunflowers are in bloom again at Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield. The field of flowers is now open daily for the public to pick their own flowers from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special Sunset Sunflower Picking Event will take place on Sunday, August 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
WYTV.com

Local church collecting supplies for KY flood victims

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley church is practicing what it preaches by sending help to flood victims in Kentucky. Columbiana Church of Christ has been busy this week collecting supplies. The collection just started Saturday, and their truck should be full when it leaves Thursday morning. It will...
WYTV.com

Warren’s Italian-American Festival is underway

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Italian-American Festival is officially underway in Courthouse Square in Warren. Earlier Thursday, Tiny King and Queen contestants were rehearsing. The children ages four to seven will be singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in Italian on the main stage as part of the pageant.
WYTV.com

New Valley eatery looking for workers

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers. House of Benny’s opened Thursday across from the Poland library. Owner Sonya Diaz says she’s worked in the restaurant business for close to 40 years. Her restaurant’s name was inspired by the name of her dog as well as a play on one of the items on her menu — Eggs Benedict.
WYTV.com

Rockabilly Ruckus returns to Trumbull County Fairgrounds

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — An event paying tribute to the rockabilly era is back this weekend at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. It’s the sixth year for Rockabilly Ruckus, and the gates open at noon on Friday. It runs until Aug. 14. There will be cars, motorcycles, music,...
