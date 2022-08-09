Read full article on original website
Event to benefit care closets in schools this weekend
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — United Way of Youngstown is hosting its first-ever Self Care for Care Closets on Sunday. A Care Closet is placed in schools for students who need food, clothing, shoes, hygiene products, and more. This initiative is an extension of the Success After 6 program. The...
East Liverpool Schools partners with OSU Extension for kids STEM camp
EATS LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — Children in East Liverpool are wrapping up a special summer camp this week. It focuses on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. About 50 kids from first through sixth grade are part of this summer camp of learning. “This is actually day...
YMCA’s 31st Community Cup Event in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA in Youngstown held their opening ceremony for their Community Cup Event. This is the YMCA’s 31st Annual Community Cup Event. It was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic. This year’s slogan is “The Health of You in 2022.”...
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year
The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
Plenty of culture on display at Warren Italian Fest
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for something fun to start the weekend, the Warren Italian Fest is happening right now!. The festival started on Thursday and runs through Sunday. It ends at 11 p.m. each night. There’s a ton of Italian culture from food and pastries...
Annual bocce ball tournament in Warren brings the community together
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A lot of noise could be heard at Courthouse Square in Warren. The Warren Italian Festival has a historical game that represents culture, comradery, and competition within the Italian community. The Warren Italian Festival held its annual bocce ball tournament — a historically rooted game...
YMCA offers to pay sports fees
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YMCA of Youngstown is offering to pay school sports fees for students who qualify for the Every Kids Sports Pass program. Qualified families in the Youngstown area can get up to $150, four times a year, per child, for participation in the sports of their child’s choosing.
Changes to school lunch funding mean many parents will once again have to pay
CLEVELAND — Many Northeast Ohio students head back to school next week, and with the new year comes an old breakfast and lunch protocol: Charging the families that can afford to pay. For the past 2 years, the USDA offered free breakfast and lunch to all students through the...
Seniors learn to swim for free in Youngstown
Instructors from the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy started teaching seniors to swim Wednesday.
8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance festival
8-year-old Asa Baker has spent the hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside of the Alliance city limits. After a complaint, Baker's lemonade stand was shut down.
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
Free tablets to be given out at local library
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if...
Sunflowers in bloom at Angiuli's Farm Market
Sunflowers are in bloom again at Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield. The field of flowers is now open daily for the public to pick their own flowers from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special Sunset Sunflower Picking Event will take place on Sunday, August 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Ohio viewers help photographer find elderly couple having ‘a blast’
A local photographer says it may be a long shot, but she is hoping someone recognizes this elderly couple and can help her get in touch with them.
Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines
The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors.
Local church collecting supplies for KY flood victims
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley church is practicing what it preaches by sending help to flood victims in Kentucky. Columbiana Church of Christ has been busy this week collecting supplies. The collection just started Saturday, and their truck should be full when it leaves Thursday morning. It will...
Warren’s Italian-American Festival is underway
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Italian-American Festival is officially underway in Courthouse Square in Warren. Earlier Thursday, Tiny King and Queen contestants were rehearsing. The children ages four to seven will be singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” in Italian on the main stage as part of the pageant.
New Valley eatery looking for workers
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a new eatery in Poland is looking for a few good workers. House of Benny’s opened Thursday across from the Poland library. Owner Sonya Diaz says she’s worked in the restaurant business for close to 40 years. Her restaurant’s name was inspired by the name of her dog as well as a play on one of the items on her menu — Eggs Benedict.
Rockabilly Ruckus returns to Trumbull County Fairgrounds
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — An event paying tribute to the rockabilly era is back this weekend at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. It’s the sixth year for Rockabilly Ruckus, and the gates open at noon on Friday. It runs until Aug. 14. There will be cars, motorcycles, music,...
School districts in Mahoning, Trumbull adding new safety measures
School districts across the valley are taking new steps to keep students and staff safe as we get closer to the start of the school year. It's the summer of installation inside all Boardman Local School buildings. The district is almost done adding 448 new door locks, securing every single...
