KCTV 5
Mother relieved son is safe following attempted kidnapping as he walked with father
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City family is still in disbelief that a woman is accused of trying to grab a child as he walked with his father in broad daylight. The suspect, 51-year-old Marcy Vansandt, is now charged with attempted child kidnapping and resisting arrest by fleeing.
KMBC.com
mycouriertribune.com
KCTV 5
Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man previously convicted of dragging an Iowa police officer with a car is facing new charges in Jackson County. Daton Petrey is accused of assaulting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on Monday near 22nd and Vine streets. Jackson County prosecutors charged Petrey with...
Activist, retired FBI agent respond to KCPD shooting surveillance video
Kansas City, Missouri police shot and killed a man at a gas station Sunday night. KSHB 41 News obtained surveillance footage of the shooting showing a clearer picture of what happened.
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
KCTV 5
15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
kggfradio.com
Found – Zippered Pouch
Yesterday a small zippered pouch was found at the intersection of North 15th St. and West Locust St. in Independence. The Independence Police Department has the found property. If you are missing a small zippered pouch then go by the office or call the station 620-332-1700 and reference case number 22-1373.
KMBC.com
Harrisonville Aquatic Center locks down after boy brings rifle style nerf gun to pool Tuesday
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Aquatic Center is back to business as usual after it went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. According to the city, a boy dressed in all black and wearing a Kevlar vest walked along the fence of the pool holding a rifle-style Nerf gun. From a distance, swimmers and lifeguards thought the gun was real.
Police identify 2 men killed in Raytown over weekend
Police in Raytown have identified the two men who were shot and killed on Sunday. The incident happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road around noon.
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KMBC.com
FosterAdopt Connect in need of 300 more backpacks for foster kids across the Kansas City area
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — FosterAdopt Connect is asking for the community’s help to fill more than 900 backpacks with school supplies to give to foster kids across the Kansas City area. The organization will begin handing out supplies Saturday morning at its back-to-school event, but they still need about...
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
Some teens in Kansas City took to the hardwood for Mayor’s Night Hoops today. The young athletes were joined by the mayor himself and some local basketball stars on the court. |. City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make commuting by...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KCTV 5
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Raymore teen, 17, drowns in Jackson County lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Raymore teen died last weekend after drowning in Blue Springs Lake.
