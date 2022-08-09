ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raytown, MO

mycouriertribune.com

2 teens shot in Gladstone

GLADSTONE — Law enforcement seeks information to help identify suspects after two teens were shot and suffered injuries in a Gladstone apartment complex shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. "Gladstone police received multiple 911 calls reporting the sounds of shots fired in an apartment parking lot near Northwest...
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
GLADSTONE, MO
kggfradio.com

Found – Zippered Pouch

Yesterday a small zippered pouch was found at the intersection of North 15th St. and West Locust St. in Independence. The Independence Police Department has the found property. If you are missing a small zippered pouch then go by the office or call the station 620-332-1700 and reference case number 22-1373.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KANSAS CITY, KS

