Denver police investigating male's death as a homicide

By Sydney Isenberg
 4 days ago
Editor's note: The victim was identified Wednesday as 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Read the latest updates from Denver police here .

DENVER — An outdoor death investigation in Denver has turned into a homicide investigation.

The Denver Police Department said at 3:21 p.m. Monday that officers were investigating a death in the 9000 block of West Saratoga.

Authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide, Denver police said in an update Monday evening.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death at a later time. Denver police did not release anything about the victim except that he is a male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

