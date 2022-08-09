Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
WHB celebrates 100 years on Kansas City’s airwaves
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing. "I ask the question, ‘Who is this affordable to?’ I make a living wage and I still can’t afford to have more than one bedroom..." Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A theft in Bonner...
Mission Hills installing license plate readers at several intersections
Union Station named amongst “most beautiful train stations in the world”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When it comes to train stations, Architectural Digest says Kansas City’s Union Station is amongst the most beautiful in the world. In a list released by the publication earlier this month, one of Kansas City’s most iconic buildings was distinguished as one of the 37 most beautiful train stations in the world.
Going With Grace: Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for an in depth look at the Kansas City staple.
Eagles add Kansas City to 2022 Hotel California tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is being welcomed to the list of cities the Eagles “Hotel California 2022″ Tour will visit. The band announced six new dates in November, including a show Wednesday, Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Center. Kansas City is the fifth show of the...
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing
Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
The Return of the Zinger: Worlds of Fun to unveil new-look roller coaster
KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
Central Plains Cement Company is
Urgently hiring for the following positions at their plant in Sugar Creek, MO:. Automation Coordinator (Salaried Position) Minimum of an associate degree in Electrical Engineering or related field. Minimum 3 years’ experience working in process systems. Must be able to work as a part of a team to ensure...
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from Fort Riley were welcomed home from a nearly year-long deployment to Europe as thousands honored them at Military Appreciation Day with Sporting KC. The Big Red One says soldiers from Fort Riley, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division,...
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man previously convicted of dragging an Iowa police officer with a car is facing new charges in Jackson County. Daton Petrey is accused of assaulting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on Monday near 22nd and Vine streets. Jackson County prosecutors charged Petrey with...
OHSO Brewery opens new, dog-friendly neighborhood park
Domestic violence shelter gets new vehicle thanks to community donations, anonymous donor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A domestic violence shelter now has a new tool for helping families thanks to some generosity from the community. Newhouse Shelter personnel were looking for a van earlier in the week to help the families who use their services. Since then, they have raised more than $16,000.
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial reasons.
Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
Kansas City police investigate double shooting at Swope Park during large gathering
Car fire sets apartment building ablaze along Virginia Avenue in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters had their hands full with a two-alarm apartment building fire late Wednesday night. Just before 10 p.m., crews were called to a fire on Virginia Avenue just north of E. 45th Street. The neighborhood is just one block west of The Paseo.
