Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

WHB celebrates 100 years on Kansas City’s airwaves

As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing. "I ask the question, ‘Who is this affordable to?’ I make a living wage and I still can’t afford to have more than one bedroom..." Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A theft in Bonner...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Union Station named amongst “most beautiful train stations in the world”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When it comes to train stations, Architectural Digest says Kansas City’s Union Station is amongst the most beautiful in the world. In a list released by the publication earlier this month, one of Kansas City’s most iconic buildings was distinguished as one of the 37 most beautiful train stations in the world.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Eagles add Kansas City to 2022 Hotel California tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is being welcomed to the list of cities the Eagles “Hotel California 2022″ Tour will visit. The band announced six new dates in November, including a show Wednesday, Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Center. Kansas City is the fifth show of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Body found in Missouri River, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William E. Brown

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - William E. Brown, 45, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for attempted aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated battery. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Brown is described as being a Black man who is 6...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Construction begins on 87th St. underground pedestrian tunnel

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular parks. Currently, walkers and cyclists must walk up four flights of stairs and cross four lanes of busy traffic on 87th St. to get from the Little Mill Creek Trail to Sar Ko Par Trails Park.
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

Central Plains Cement Company is

Urgently hiring for the following positions at their plant in Sugar Creek, MO:. Automation Coordinator (Salaried Position) Minimum of an associate degree in Electrical Engineering or related field. Minimum 3 years’ experience working in process systems. Must be able to work as a part of a team to ensure...
SUGAR CREEK, MO
KCTV 5

PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

OHSO Brewery opens new, dog-friendly neighborhood park

OPFD Station 41 to live in Marty Pool House while new fire station gets built. Overland Park’s Marty Memorial fire station building has come to its end. While a new one gets built in its place, the crew will be in a temporary space. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
SHAWNEE, KS

