KCBD
Gene Solis sentenced to 5 years for threats that led to SWAT standoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to five years in prison for interstate threatening communications after the November 2021 standoff with law enforcement at the Texas National Guard Armory. He pleaded guilty in April to the charge. Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was taken into custody on...
KCBD
Sampson Oguntope sentenced to life without parole for capital murder of 89-year-old Slaton woman
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a decade of being deemed unfit to stand trial, Sampson Oguntope has pleaded guilty to the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Gray. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday. Slaton police found Gray dead on Feb 21, 2012,...
KCBD
Sentencing scheduled for Alexander Duberek, who confessed to stabbing boyfriend 93 times
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge accepted a guilty plea from Alexander Yoichi Duberek on Wednesday, after he admitted to stabbing his boyfriend 93 times back in October 2020. Duberek will be sentenced on Nov. 10. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham provided this summary...
KCBD
1 arrested after overnight burglary leads to chase that ended in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been arrested after a crash that started as a burglary and turned into a pursuit overnight Friday. Felix Gutierrez, 45, was arrested on multiple charges. At 12:18 a.m., officers were called to a burglary in progress at Southern Shingles near East 50th and...
KCBD
Police: 3 men arrested for scamming 90-year-old woman out of nearly $120,000
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a situation where a woman allegedly lost $118,000 to three men who took advantage of her. WGCL reports that the 90-year-old woman hired 39-year-old Robert John Criswell, 28-year-old Kyle Dewayne Dover and 23-year-old Hunter Chase Hammitt to complete some tree work and other things.
KCBD
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Stolling reaches settlement in lawsuit against Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Marlene Stollings has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit against Texas Tech. The former Lady Raider head basketball coach calls it a victory for equality. Details here: Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech. Albuquerque police release...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Missing NM woman and infant possibly in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. New Mexico woman and one-year-old child believed to be in Lubbock. The Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help finding Gina Marie Dunn and her child Bella Sinnett. Police say they may be in the...
KCBD
Accidental fire put out by contractors at UMC
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC Hospital, 602 Indiana Ave. The fire was discovered by contractors performing remodel work in the area. Contractors extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher once they located the source of the smoke. LFR units that arrived at the scene investigated to make sure the fire was fully out.
KCBD
Vehicle drives through fence near home in 3-vehicle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock Fire Rescue have responded to a 3-vehicle crash. One vehicle drove through a fence of a residence as a result of the crash. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 62nd Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was left...
KCBD
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricardo Sanchez is in the ICU after suffering brain injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, and his family is asking for your help. Sanchez served as a Marine for five years. His mother, Linda Casares, said when he joined the Marines, she had no idea. She found out when they were going to the mall and his Sargent stopped them.
KCBD
One injured in 3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at 122nd and Frankford Ave. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Police officials say one person has moderate injuries. Motorists should avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to Host Food Truck Alley event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be hosting its monthly Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday. The public is encouraged to come enjoy food from the participating local food trucks. The event will be located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot on Aug 16 from...
KCBD
Lubbock organizations getting kids ready for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With school starting back up next week, Lubbock organizations are hosting back-to-school events all around the community. Students and families are gathering backpacks and school supplies. While costs and parent concerns are high, teachers are ready to have students back in the classroom. Jamie Walker said,...
KCBD
Motorcycle crash causes delays on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a motorcycle has moderate injuries after a crash on South Loop 289 near Indiana Ave. The crash happened at Noon in the westbound lanes. Police desk officials say the motorcyclist has moderate injuries. It is not clear if that person was taken to the hospital.
KCBD
Women’s Protective Services of Lubbock to host 23rd Annual Hurst Benefit Drawing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Women’s Protective Services is excited to announce the 23rd annual “Planting the Seeds for Change” event. This year the Hurst Benefit Drawing will be held on August 13th in the Banquet Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Winners will be chosen for a John Deer Gator, John Deere Zero Turn Mower and two John Deere Front Loading Tractors. Tickets to enter the drawing are $100 and the price includes two passes to the event with a BBQ buffet, live music by Flatland Bluegrass, yard games, and a wonderful Silent Auction. Tickets can be purchased by calling 806-748-5292 or at any Hurst Farm Supply. All funds received will be used to support victims of Domestic Abuse in Lubbock and the surrounding eleven counties.
KCBD
Married pastors closing 42-year chapter at Levelland church
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Eddie and Pat Trice will be stepping down as Senior Pastors of the South Plains Church in Levelland, Texas, on Aug. 28 after 42 years. Eddie and Pat began as youth ministers of what was, at that time, South Plains Baptist Church until May 28, 1980. On December 13, 1981, South Plains Baptist Church became South Plains Church, and Eddie and Pat Trice became its Senior Pastors.
KCBD
Lubbock veteran Jason Lilley receives mortgage-free home
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Jason Lilley served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He then suffered a knee injury during a routine fitness exam. After more than two dozen procedures to repair his knee, he was honorably medically discharged. After years of pain, surgeons amputated his knee in September of last year.
KCBD
Family Catfish Competition at Leroy Elmore Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bait and Kandy Bait & Tackle shop will host a catfish round-up competition on Saturday, Aug. 13. The family competition will take place at Leroy Elmore Park located at 7000 Peroria Ave. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $2,500 prize will be awarded for the...
KCBD
Former Lady Raiders coach Marlene Stollings settles discrimination, retaliation suit against Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lady Raider basketball coach Marlene Stollings reached a settlement with Texas Tech University and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt this week, ending the civil case that claimed discrimination, fraud, defamation and breach of contract after she was fired. The claim was dismissed “with prejudice” meaning it...
