TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO