‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months.
Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open...
Ollie’s opens a new store in Vincennes offering bargains
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new store for bargain lovers opened in Vincennes. Ollie’s opened in the old Office Max building at 619 Kimmel Road. A line of people waited to get in Wednesday morning. Ollie’s reps say the company searches for name brand, closeout merchandise, and excess...
Duke Energy installs bald eagle nesting locations at old towers
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Duke Energy repurposed two old towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area, installing bald eagle nesting platforms. The company utilized helicopters for the project. Senior construction manager Bill Bedwell said the helicopter work helped benefit the environment and the cost of the work. “I’d say...
IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
