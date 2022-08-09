The simple fact is that governmental spending has led to the current inflation we are experiencing, and deciding to double down on that tactic will increase the problem. But then again Ron never was that smart, nor has he ever understood finance, otherwise he would have retired already.
Seems my neighbors have the same thoughts I do on this subject - the inflation reduction act will have quite the opposite impact. I am astounded that anyone would support hiring another 87k IRS agents. And this comes after the IRS spent over a million dollars on machine guns and hollow point ammunition…
is that 29 billion for Oregon. if so how much will be spent where it is supposed to? how much more than reasonable will go to administrative costs. where is the money now or is it just going to increase inflation. is Wyden actually going to hold himself or his party accountable. or have they already figured out who they are going to blame
Comments / 58