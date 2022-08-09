In late July, Superintendent Frederick Heid presented an “opt-in” policy for those 16 books, which included titles like “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. Heid said parents would use an online form that would authorize the library to loan those books out to students who request them. If a parent did not give their student permission to check out the challenged books through the opt-in policy, students would be barred from those titles.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO