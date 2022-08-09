Read full article on original website
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough teachers rally outside school board headquarters
TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of teachers rallied outside the Hillsborough County School Board meeting Thursday, urging board members to approve previously contracted pay raises. The district gave teachers supplemental pay raises last school year, but those raises were only temporary instead of the ones based on the district and union negotiated contract agreement.
multihousingnews.com
U-Haul Buys Florida Storage Facility
The company plans to upgrade the property. U-Haul has acquired a 575-unit self-storage facility in Sebring, Fla. This acquisition marks the company’s first facility in Sebring. Formerly known as Starpar Storage, the property is located at 4541 Tanglewood Drive, close to several residential areas. Situated next to U.S. Highway...
Construction To Begin On New Crews Lake Observation Tower
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Enjoy views high above Crews Lake Wilderness Park once again. Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources is excited to announce construction on a new observation tower beginning Monday, August 15, 2022. Attractions Include: ADA Accessible (first floor) Beautiful Scenery
Polk County schools switch to an ‘opt-out-only’ process for restricting library books
In late July, Superintendent Frederick Heid presented an “opt-in” policy for those 16 books, which included titles like “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. Heid said parents would use an online form that would authorize the library to loan those books out to students who request them. If a parent did not give their student permission to check out the challenged books through the opt-in policy, students would be barred from those titles.
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
Dog rescued from Winter Haven apartment fire
The Winter Haven Fire Department said they rescued two people and a dog from an apartment fire Wednesday morning.
nypressnews.com
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
USF student designs lumber alternative to help lower construction costs
Inflation isn't just impacting existing home costs in the Tampa Bay area. Housing experts say it's now much more expensive to build new ones.
Flag flown in memory of local vets one too many in Tampa community, sparks controversy
Friends of three Lake Wales veterans who recently passed away want to fly an American flag over a club in their gated community, but their HOA decided against allowing that display in a third common area.
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
click orlando
Man seriously injured after bulldozer flips over, falls at Osceola construction site
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man operating a bulldozer was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle flipped over into an embankment at an Osceola County construction site, fire officials said in a tweet. The rollover accident occurred before noon at the construction site along Jones Road and Wetland...
Florida Woman Rescued After Driving SUV Into Swimming Pool
Reports say the driver accidentally crashed through a fence before plunging into the pool.
suncoastnews.com
Man charged with selling narcotics in Dade City
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit was made aware of a possible dealer in narcotics who was selling large amounts of methamphetamine within Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 11.
‘It would have been $404’: Lakeland officers give warnings to school zone speeders
As students got their syllabus and homework on the first day of school, drivers outside got their own kind of handouts.
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Pasco School Evacuated After Social Media Threat
Rushee Middle School emptied on first day of school year by apparent prank
Newly-appointed Hillsborough state attorney returns to controversial policy
An email from Hillsborough County's newly-appointed state attorney to her staff is creating controversy.
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Dade City
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said they are investigating the Dade City Police Department officer-involved shooting, which occurred near 14th Street and Martin Luther King Blvd.
