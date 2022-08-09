Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Business Insider
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
Lindsey Graham seeks to dismiss 2020 Georgia election grand jury subpoena
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham argued in federal court Wednesday that he should not be required to comply with a subpoena to testify before a grand jury about efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Judge Leigh Martin May asked attorneys for the South Carolina Republican...
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
Donald Trump’s attorney has revealed that he and Trump family members watched nearly the entire FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on surveillance cameras, further dashing the former president’s claims that agents likely “planted” any evidence that was taken. “The folks in New York — President Trump and...
FBI seizes cell phone of Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry, lawmaker claims
Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, said Tuesday that FBI agents had seized his cell phone. Perry revealed the alleged seizure of his phone in a statement to Fox News. Perry did not say what reason the FBI gave for taking the device. A key ally of former President Donald...
Ohio Man Who Wore Company Jacket with His Name and Number to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty
The Ohio man who joined the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket bearing the name and phone number of his business has pleaded guilty to destroying government property. Troy Elbert Faulkner, 41, admitted to kicking in a window at the Capitol building as Donald Trump...
Ex-FBI official fears Ohio attack could act as a rallying cry for ‘other unhinged’ people
An assault on the FBI’s Cincinnati headquarters could act as a rallying cry for other “unhinged” people to launch copycat attacks, a former top agent has warned. Authorities said a man armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armour tried to breach the Ohio field office on Thursday, before sparking a stand-off after fleeing towards a highway. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe told CNN on Thursday it was “coincidental” that the attack on an FBI field office came so soon after the search warrant was executed on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.Mr McCabe said the attacks endangered lives...
FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain. The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
Militia Member Prosecuted in First U.S. Capitol Case to Reach a Jury Receives Longest Jan. 6 Sentence to Date
Texas man Guy Reffitt, the first person to be convicted by a jury in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will spend more than seven years in prison — the longest sentence issued so far in the Justice Department’s prosecution. He did not, however,...
The DOJ is investigating if Trump broke 3 federal laws, including the Espionage Act. Here's what the Espionage Act is.
The DOJ is investigating if Trump potentially broke three laws, including a key facet of the Espionage Act. The law relates to the illegal removal of any sensitive materials relating to national defense. If convicted of violating the act, it carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The...
Governor Kemp Set To Return Further $2 Billion to Georgia Taxpayers in the Run Up to the Gubernatorial Election
On August 11, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp shared his latest thoughts on what he might do with some of the billions of dollars that the state has accumulated in its budget surplus - and it seems that at least some of that money could be getting returned to Georgia's taxpayers in the months before the gubernatorial election.
Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits
A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said, a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
thesource.com
T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award
T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
FBI raid on Trump latest proof of Democrat war on rule of law
We are watching the American left methodically destroy the Constitution and the rule of law. The Washington establishment is deeply hostile toward former President Donald Trump. It has contempt for at least half of the American people. And it adamantly opposes the idea of reforming the deep-state bureaucracies. All too many conservatives don’t fully understand this.
Analysis: Attacks on the FBI come before America has the facts
Three days after the unprecedented FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the employees of the DOJ and FBI on Thursday, stating, "I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked."
Washington Examiner
FBI field office attacker telegraphed failed siege from his Truth Social account
The armed man who attempted to assault the FBI's field office in Cincinnati on Thursday telegraphed the attack on his Truth Social account. "Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn't. If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI," Ricky Shiffer, 42, posted on the nascent social media network Thursday after he fled the FBI field office and was engaged in a standoff with law enforcement officers off a highway about 35 miles away from the FBI's Cincinnati field office.
AOL Corp
FBI removed top secret documents from Trump's home, Justice Department says
(Reuters) -FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this week removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday while also disclosing it has probable cause to believe he violated the Espionage Act. The bombshell...
