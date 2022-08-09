ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
The Independent

Ex-FBI official fears Ohio attack could act as a rallying cry for ‘other unhinged’ people

An assault on the FBI’s Cincinnati headquarters could act as a rallying cry for other “unhinged” people to launch copycat attacks, a former top agent has warned. Authorities said a man armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armour tried to breach the Ohio field office on Thursday, before sparking a stand-off after fleeing towards a highway. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe told CNN on Thursday it was “coincidental” that the attack on an FBI field office came so soon after the search warrant was executed on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.Mr McCabe said the attacks endangered lives...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain. The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
POTUS
NBC News

Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
POTUS
The Associated Press

FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said, a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
POTUS
thesource.com

T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award

T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

FBI raid on Trump latest proof of Democrat war on rule of law

We are watching the American left methodically destroy the Constitution and the rule of law. The Washington establishment is deeply hostile toward former President Donald Trump. It has contempt for at least half of the American people. And it adamantly opposes the idea of reforming the deep-state bureaucracies. All too many conservatives don’t fully understand this.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

FBI field office attacker telegraphed failed siege from his Truth Social account

The armed man who attempted to assault the FBI's field office in Cincinnati on Thursday telegraphed the attack on his Truth Social account. "Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn't. If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI," Ricky Shiffer, 42, posted on the nascent social media network Thursday after he fled the FBI field office and was engaged in a standoff with law enforcement officers off a highway about 35 miles away from the FBI's Cincinnati field office.
CINCINNATI, OH
AOL Corp

FBI removed top secret documents from Trump's home, Justice Department says

(Reuters) -FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida this week removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday while also disclosing it has probable cause to believe he violated the Espionage Act. The bombshell...
POTUS

