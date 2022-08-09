Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Royals consider new downtown stadium in The Crossroads
A new site of a possible home for the Kansas City Royals is just east of the old Kansas City Star building. That would put a stadium in the heart of The Crossroads district.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she heads to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for an in depth look at the Kansas City staple.
KCTV 5
WHB celebrates 100 years on Kansas City’s airwaves
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many of us likely grew up listening to the latest tunes on WHB and then, later, the excitement of Chiefs games on 810 Sports radio. Thursday night marks a century on Kansas City’s airwaves for WHB and a celebration downtown reflected the great milestone.
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
kcur.org
A food historian reminisces on Kansas City's iconic restaurants past and present
A city's history can be traced through its restaurants. Sitting at the nation’s crossroads, Kansas City has satisfied the appetites of hungry travelers since it was a western outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. Whether it's perfectly grilled KC Strip steaks, barbecued burnt ends steaming bowls of chili or...
KCTV 5
Local stars join Kansas City Mayor’s Night Hoops
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some teens in Kansas City took to the hardwood Tuesday night for Mayor Quinton Lucas’ Second Annual Night Hoops game. “It’s nice, entertaining, real fun playing against other people,” said Malachi Hill. Malachi was one of dozens of kids showing off his...
kshb.com
Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji honored by Kansas City mayor, council members
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was honored with a proclamation by the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council Thursday. The proclamation was meant to celebrate the Oak Park High School graduate's recent accomplishments on the court. In April, Agbaji helped lead the University of Kansas men's...
KCTV 5
Royals infielder Nicky Lopez attends YMCA of Greater Kansas City graduation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the YMCA of Greater Kansas City were visited Wednesday by a notable visitor at their special graduation. Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez stopped by to acknowledge the inaugural class of “Catch Success.”. The program is a 12-week financial literacy program designed to help...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
kcur.org
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
Eric Stonestreet takes credit for return of Zambezi Zinger to Worlds of Fun
The Zambezi Zinger is set to return Worlds of Fun in 2023, and KC native Eric Stonestreet is taking credit for its triumphant return.
kansascitymag.com
The Arabia Steamboat Museum finally seems ready to shove off from the River Market
Standing in the same location since 1857, the City Market is nearly as old as Kansas City itself. In the 1850s, over three hundred steamboats traveled on the Missouri River—including the Arabia before it sank in 1856. The Arabia is probably the best-known steamboat of the era, at least...
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KCTV 5
Mission Hills installing license plate readers at several intersections
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing. "I ask the question, ‘Who is this affordable to?’ I make a living wage and I still can’t afford to have more than one bedroom..." Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A theft in Bonner...
KCTV 5
Eagles add Kansas City to 2022 Hotel California tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is being welcomed to the list of cities the Eagles “Hotel California 2022″ Tour will visit. The band announced six new dates in November, including a show Wednesday, Nov. 23 at T-Mobile Center. Kansas City is the fifth show of the...
KCTV 5
Union Station named amongst “most beautiful train stations in the world”
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When it comes to train stations, Architectural Digest says Kansas City’s Union Station is amongst the most beautiful in the world. In a list released by the publication earlier this month, one of Kansas City’s most iconic buildings was distinguished as one of the 37 most beautiful train stations in the world.
KCTV 5
The Return of the Zinger: Worlds of Fun to unveil new-look roller coaster
As rent prices increase, Kansas City mayor introduces plan for more affordable housing. "I ask the question, ‘Who is this affordable to?’ I make a living wage and I still can’t afford to have more than one bedroom..." Mother relieved son is safe following attempted kidnapping as...
Two Americas: Transit deserts in Kansas City metro
With the World Cup coming to Kansas City in 2026, transportation is one of the items the region will look at. But as of now mass transit is hard to come by for some living in our community.
plattecountylandmark.com
New sports bar to open Monday in Platte County
Just in time for football season. A new restaurant with an atmosphere of a sports bar in a mountain lodge theme is just days away from opening in Platte County. Twin Peaks is known for a couple of things, one of those being beer served at an ice cold temperature of 29 degrees.
