TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO