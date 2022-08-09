Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
11 assistance dogs graduate from The Ability Center of Greater Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ability Center hosted an Assistance Dog Graduation at The Toledo Museum of Art, Glass Pavilion for 11 Labrador Retrievers. After two years of training and nearly $70,000 spent per dog, handlers get to celebrate their pup's job well-done. The Ability Center trained seven service dogs...
13abc.com
Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
13abc.com
Mercy College of Ohio holds White Coat Ceremony for Physician Assistant students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio held its White Coat Ceremony for its inaugural class of Physician Assistant students on Friday. Mercy College of Ohio says 19 Physician Assistant students received their white coats at the ceremony on Aug. 12. According to Mercy College, the White Coat Ceremony...
Educator Boot Camp connects Fostoria teachers with local manufacturers
FOSTORIA, Ohio — A few area educators are ending their summer break with the Educators Boot Camp in, which aims to connect local educators with area manufacturers. The pilot program, through Lt. Governor Jon Husted's office, gives teachers a better understanding of what the manufacturers offer and what they need in future employees.
themirrornewspaper.com
The Maumee Senior Center Expands Activities
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center is preparing for several more events this year – with many on the calendar for September. Fundraisers are a popular event on the MSC calendar, allowing the center to raise money for services while providing members with the chance to socialize.
TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force
TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission provides training, education
SMC: Cherry Street Mission Ministries partners with local educators and employers for providing training and education in the trade workforce. (Left to Right) Derrick Parker, Derrion Boyd, Kiara Houston, Michael Bartley, Jaquan Overbey, Chris Braswell. Six graduates of the Workforce Development Program, receiving certificates through the Automotive Oil Change Association. Image courtesy of Tami Norris.
toledocitypaper.com
Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion
In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
pointandshoreland.com
Roundabout development to continue in Lucas County
For many residents, it seems that to drive anywhere in Lucas County requires one to do so in a “roundabout” fashion. And that trend will continue into the near future. Mike Pniewski, county engineer, said that to date, there are 29 roundabouts in Lucas County. “There will be...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
Findlay Culver's hosting back-to-school supply donation drive for children in homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — A Culver's location in northwest Ohio is not only about filling bellies, but it's also about helping those who are less fortunate get ready for school. Danielle Doxsey, owner and operator of Culver's of Findlay wanted to do something for area kids who needed some help getting ready for the upcoming school year.
WTOL-TV
St. Jude Dream Home | Toledo community support is among best in country; Another drawing
Today is the day! Lots of prizes are being given away, including the $550,000 Dream Home.
Renovations to Toledo School for the Arts almost complete
TOLEDO, Ohio — A project Toledo School for the Arts staff have been working on for the past three years is almost complete. Some of the new renovations happening on the second floor at TSA include larger classrooms and a new cafeteria that isn't located in the basement. The school raised $9.4 million to make this happen.
Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
Inflation challenges school lunch assistance after federal waiver cancellation
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2020 waiver to provide free meals for students ended on June 30, and it's just another challenge amid inflation for the approaching school year. The USDA started the waiver program when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to Connecting Kids...
wktn.com
Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week
There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
The harsh reality of 'backyard breeding': Toledo Humane Society staff explains
TOLEDO, Ohio — The term "backyard breeders" is commonly used to describe when dogs are bred for fun, money or to create purebred pups. Toledo Area Humane Society staff said most of the time, dogs used for this kind of breeding end up in a shelter. The Humane Society recently took in six of these dogs.
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
13abc.com
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom is scrambling, trying to find a new spot for her child after learning their school can’t take her child this school year. The mother said she just got a call stating a teacher shortage means her child with autism will need to go somewhere else.
