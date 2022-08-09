ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Educator Boot Camp connects Fostoria teachers with local manufacturers

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A few area educators are ending their summer break with the Educators Boot Camp in, which aims to connect local educators with area manufacturers. The pilot program, through Lt. Governor Jon Husted's office, gives teachers a better understanding of what the manufacturers offer and what they need in future employees.
FOSTORIA, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

The Maumee Senior Center Expands Activities

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center is preparing for several more events this year – with many on the calendar for September. Fundraisers are a popular event on the MSC calendar, allowing the center to raise money for services while providing members with the chance to socialize.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force

TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission provides training, education

SMC: Cherry Street Mission Ministries partners with local educators and employers for providing training and education in the trade workforce. (Left to Right) Derrick Parker, Derrion Boyd, Kiara Houston, Michael Bartley, Jaquan Overbey, Chris Braswell. Six graduates of the Workforce Development Program, receiving certificates through the Automotive Oil Change Association. Image courtesy of Tami Norris.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion

In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Roundabout development to continue in Lucas County

For many residents, it seems that to drive anywhere in Lucas County requires one to do so in a “roundabout” fashion. And that trend will continue into the near future. Mike Pniewski, county engineer, said that to date, there are 29 roundabouts in Lucas County. “There will be...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: A vacant eyesore on Seaman Street in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant, raccoon-infested home has troubled a local community for years. Residents living on Seaman Street in East Toledo said when the homeowners died over a decade ago the place began falling into disrepair. " It reminds me of Halloween every day, it’s awful. I’ve never...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Renovations to Toledo School for the Arts almost complete

TOLEDO, Ohio — A project Toledo School for the Arts staff have been working on for the past three years is almost complete. Some of the new renovations happening on the second floor at TSA include larger classrooms and a new cafeteria that isn't located in the basement. The school raised $9.4 million to make this happen.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week

There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
FINDLAY, OH
toledocitypaper.com

POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?

Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

