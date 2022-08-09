Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Suspect flees in stolen vehicle after shooting at Detroit police during chase
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is on the run after shooting at Detroit police during a chase Thursday. According to Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald, officers heard gunshots in the area of Greenfield and Eaton around 5:40 p.m. Officers approached a red Buick occupied by three people around...
Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
Man Recovers From Injuries In Non-Fatal Shooting, Detroit Police Continue Searching For Suspect
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting. Detroit police seek non-fatal shooting suspect | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Sunday, July 24, at about 12:50 a.m. Police say that a group of people were standing under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd., when the suspect approached them and started firing shots, striking a 32-year-old man. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and has been released. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows 14-year-old in stolen truck lead wild police chase through Wayne County
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old who was already out on bond for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend was the driver of a stolen pickup truck that led Michigan State Police on a wild chase through Wayne County, police say, and the entire thing was caught on dashboard camera.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old found dead in back seat of SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 22-year-old was found dead early Friday morning in the back seat of an SUV, Detroit police said. The discovery was made around 8:20 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue, according to authorities. Detroit police said the body was found in the...
fox2detroit.com
$22,500 reward offered after Wixom man found shot to death in crashed truck in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the shooter who killed a Wixom man last month in Detroit. Jeff Najor was found shot to death in his crashed pickup truck along the I-96 Service Drive near Braile on July 18. Police said that there were no bullet holes...
18-Year-Old In Stolen Vehicle Out Of Westland Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing
(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old suspect is in custody after stealing an F-150 truck, striking the vehicle’s owner, and then crashing the vehicle after leading police on a chase. At about 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, troopers were notified by Westland Police that they were tracking a stolen white 2021 F-150. Police say that as the suspect was stealing the truck, the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspect, and the suspect fled from residence, striking the owner with the truck. Troopers then tracked the suspect to eastbound Davison near Livernois. The teen fled before troopers activated the lights, and as they started to pursue the suspect, he drove through a red light and was hit by a pickup truck. The driver of the second truck fled from the scene and the teen got out of the stolen F-150 and tried to run away from the scene. Troopers chased the suspect and took him into custody. Neither the teen or troopers were injured. Westland Police took custody of the teen and the stolen truck. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run still unsolved more than 4 years after father killed by speeding driver in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Leonard Ross was walking home from a Detroit gas station on May 25, 2018, when a driver ran a red light and hit him. The crash killed the 65-year-old father, who was trying to cross 8 Mile at Wyoming just before 10:20 p.m. Four years later,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer. The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect fled west on...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect sought after man shot multiple times in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times in Downtown Detroit last month. The victim was standing with other people under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. July 24 when the suspect approached and began shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Stolen F-150 out of Westland leads police on chase after striking truck's owner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The theft of a stolen pickup truck in Westland led police on a chase Wednesday night and eventually an 18-year-old suspect's arrest. Prior to law enforcement getting involved, the owner of the stolen F-150 allegedly confronted the suspect as he was stealing the truck. The suspect then fled from the residence, striking the victim with the truck.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
fox2detroit.com
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after brutal beating in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a Downtown Detroit beating and robbery that left a man in a coma last month. Police have not identified the suspect who beat Jason Riddle on July 30. People passing by called police when they saw him near...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Both drivers flee crash scene after teen steals truck in Westland, gets hit at red light, MSP says
DETROIT – An 18-year-old who was fleeing a Westland home after stealing a pickup truck was struck by a second truck in Detroit while going through a red light during his escape, and both drivers involved in that crash fled the scene, police said. Michigan State Police troopers learned...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
2 wanted in shooting arrested after crashing stolen vehicle during police chase
DETROIT – Two people wanted for assault with intent to murder related to a May shooting were arrested Monday after they fled from police in a stolen vehicle and crashed, officials said. Detroit police officers recognized a suspect in a vehicle around 5:20 p.m. Monday and attempted to conduct...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect arrested
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.
