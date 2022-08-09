Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
NC town hall sparks conversations surrounding law enforcement, community interaction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All day Thursday at both Shaw University and North Carolina Central University, parents and students were busy unloading cars and carrying in bags and boxes into dorms. In a way it marked the beginning of the fall semester. Cameron Emery is a junior at North...
Wake deputy killed was 13-year veteran. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.
“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Sheriff: Deputy killed in Wake County shooting; search on for shooter
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy was killed along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina and authorities said Friday that they were searching for whoever fired the shots. WTVD, our ABC affiliate in Raleigh, reported the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday in eastern Wake County.
Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as 13-year veteran, search underway
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff's office officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theurbannews.com
Rev. Spearman’s NAACP Lawsuit Will Continue After His Death Says Attorney
By North Carolina law, the defamation portion of the late Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman’s lawsuit against National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and other NAACP members died with him recently, when his lifeless body was discovered near a huge pool of blood in his Guilford County home, according to his attorney.
cbs17
Durham police faced with growing officer shortage as they work to be more proactive
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Even as the officer vacancy rate at the Durham Police Department continues to rise, the department has increased proactive policing in target areas of violent crime, according to an open records request CBS 17 obtained. As of Aug. 1, Durham Police had 113 sworn officer...
Chatham County homes are Triangle’s most expensive, but job growth could lower median price
CHATHAM COUNTY – Chatham County homes are the most expensive across the entire Triangle region, based on the most recent median sale price data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service, TMLS. That’s a fact that may surprise people shopping for a more affordable home outside the core of Raleigh, Cary,...
cbs17
Durham County plans to use the Old Durham boys and girls club building for more than just Bull City United, commissioner says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday night, Durham County Commissioners voted to spend $6 million to purchase the old Boys and Girls Club on East Pettigrew Street to turn it into the headquarters for the violence interrupter program, Bull City United. Bull City United is a group of 25...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Durham County nonprofit hosting back-to-school giveaway, cookout Saturday
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s more than giving students school supplies for the upcoming school year. It’s a chance for students in Durham to also come jam to music, eat catered barbecue and win gift cards. P.O.W.E.R., Inc., or Parents Owning Wealth Through Education & Resiliency, is...
'Shooting constantly:' Data shows most gun violence happens in this specific, small part of Durham
Of the nearly 400 shootings in Durham in the first half of 2022 year, nearly a fifth of them happened within just one square mile. WRAL Data Trackers analyzed public records to show that the area right around the Durham Police Department headquarters has more shootings than any other part of the city.
cbs17
NC reps announce $35M investment for Raleigh bus transit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Congressman David Price (NC-04) and Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) announced that the Federal Transit Administration has awarded $35 million to the City of Raleigh for the design and construction of the Wake Bus Rapid Transit: New Bern Avenue Project. The project includes ten...
WRAL
Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Data shows Durham neighborhoods with most gun violence. Of the nearly 400 shootings in Durham the first half of this year, nearly a fifth of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens of police respond to shooting in southeast Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of Raleigh police were on scene of a shots fired call in a southeast Raleigh neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene on Schenley Drive, they found a home with multiple gunshots fired into it. A man and woman inside the home also had very minor, non-life-threatening injures, police said.
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community
DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff describes risk of serving commitment orders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a North Carolina deputy was shot while delivering papers to a home. A Caswell County deputy was shot multiple times while delivering a domestic violence protection order Wednesday. Last week, three Wayne County deputies were shot...
cbs17
GoRaleigh making service cuts, cites driver shortages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you ride the bus to work, you might need to build in some extra time come September. GoRaleigh is announcing service cuts to 12 of their routes because of a bus driver shortage. It goes into effect September 11. GoRaleigh said they currently have...
alamancenews.com
Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?
QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
cbs17
Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Raleigh, according to police. This happened Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bivens Drive. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken...
cbs17
Drive-by shooting hospitalizes 2 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were found Friday in the parking lot of a Durham vape shop, police said Friday. The Durham Police Department said both were taken to a hospital after they were shot by someone in a passing vehicle in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.
Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.” The 42-year-old inmate […]
Comments / 0