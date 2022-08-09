Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Fresno Airport set to begin major renovations
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is getting an upgrade. According to the airport, they are looking to expand its capabilities to accommodate the future growth of 18% from now through 2030. The FATforward program will cost $120 million, it will be financed through federal funding,...
KMPH.com
Celebrating World Elephant Day on Friday at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — World Elephant Day was launched on Aug. 12, 2012, to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants. On Friday, the Fresno Chaffee Zoo celebrated the day by inviting Zoo Campers to display art pieces that represent elephants that are killed in the wild daily.
KMPH.com
Fresno State's grape day event showcases future of vineyard, winery practices
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State viticulture and enology department hosted the 2022 Grape Day event earlier this week. The bi-annual event showcases the future of vineyard and winery practices. Fresno State's viticulture and enology faculty, staff, and students highlighted innovative practices and technology at the event. Professionals...
fresyes.com
New Downtown Boutique Offers LA’s Trendiest Styles
Last month we featured Downtown Fresno’s Sun Stereo Warehouse building. It is located on Fulton Street across from Tioga Sequoia’s Beer Garden. Today, I want to highlight a new boutique located inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse: House of Morii. House of Morii is a locally-owned women’s clothing store...
KMPH.com
Local bishop to march alongside UFW in support of AB 2183 in Calwa
CALWA, Calif. (FOX26) — Bishop Joseph V. Brennan with the Diocese of Fresno is set to march alongside the Unified Farm Workers of America (UFW) on Thursday. This effort, the Diocese says, is meant to convince Governor Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2183. The bill would give farm workers the ability to vote on a union without fear of intimidation from labor contractors, foremen, and supervisors.
KMPH.com
Military and law enforcement burial sites burglarized, defaced in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Visalia family is heartbroken and furious after someone defaced several military members’ gravesites. A deputy’s niche was violated as well. Carissa Morgan's husband's niche also had graffiti of some sort painted or drawn on it. “It’s frustrating and disappointing that somebody would...
KMPH.com
Selma couple caught in Vegas during record breaking monsoon season
Las Vegas has seen yet another wet night as its monsoon season continues. A Selma couple on vacation might have picked Las Vegas as a destination for its casinos, entertainment, food, and much more. To their surprise, they were met with a thunderstorm. Brian Johnson and his wife are currently...
KMPH.com
Dogs rescued from locked 107 degree SUV in Clovis, owner cited
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two dogs are now out of harm's way after they were rescued from a hot SUV in Clovis. According to the Clovis Police Department, officers were called Wednesday around 1 p.m. regarding two dogs that were spotted inside a locked, and sealed, SUV in a Walmart parking lot.
KMPH.com
New sign installed at Valley Children's Stadium near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — If you were around the football stadium near Fresno State Wednesday, you may have noticed something new and blue. That’s right, Valley Children’s Stadium has a new sign that highlight the recent re-branding of the football stadium near Fresno State. The name change...
KMPH.com
CHP Fresno to Madera chase caught on camera
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The CHP says people first started calling the CHP around 6 this morning after seeing a woman driving erratically on the 99, near Chestnut Ave. Troopers caught up with her near the 41 interchange. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said...
KMPH.com
Back-to-school season to worsen local air quality, says Valley Air District
FRESNO, Calif. — As students across the Valley return to the classroom, the parent drop-offs and pick-ups will begin -- adding to the Ozone pollution found in Valley air. The Valley Air District reports students will return to nearly 1500 schools across the Valley, many with elementary school pick-up areas, as back-to-school season begins this month.
KMPH.com
$5,000 reward offered to help find missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is is getting desperate after searching for a 22-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Jolissa Fuentes went to the AM/PM on Nebraska Ave. in Selma early Sunday morning. Surveillance video captured her buying a snack at the store at 4:06 a.m....
KMPH.com
3 caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fowler
FOWLER, Calif. — Three people are now wanted after being caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a driveway in a Fowler home. According to the owner, this theft marks the second time this year her catalytic converter has been stolen off of her 2006 Honda. The previous...
KMPH.com
2 men shot in Northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were shot in Northeast Fresno according to police. The Fresno Police Department received calls of a man banging on a door asking for help around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning at the Villa Primavera Apartments near Shields and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
KMPH.com
Man wanted, accused of stealing items from elementary school in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A man is wanted after police say he stole several items from a Head Start office in Madera. Sierra Vista Elementary says a man caught on camera was seen roaming around on campus. He can be seen wearing denim shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mario C Hernandez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mario C Hernandez. Mario Hernandez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 41-year-old Hernandez is 5' 8" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mario Hernandez is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Man killed after crashing into garbage truck in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane Ave. at...
KMPH.com
At-risk child reported missing out of Merced found safe
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Merced Police Department announced the 11-year-old boy reported missing has been found safe. Thanks for helping to spread the word. A Merced family reported a missing child in Merced on Wednesday. The child is autistic and non-verbal, and was reported missing from his...
KMPH.com
Woman hit and killed Wednesday morning in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died after she was hit by a truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near Olive and Chestnut Avenues. According to police, the woman identified as 28-year-old Mayra Fisher was unresponsive when police and EMS arrived. Fisher was taken to the...
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted for armed robbery, steals both cash and cigarettes in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now on the run after he was caught on camera robbing a business at gunpoint in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the armed robbery took place on Saturday, July 30, at a business near Ashlan and Blythe Avenues. The suspect, who...
